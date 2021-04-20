Boris Johnson's 'false promises' over Irish Sea border could further 'inflame' situation in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson’s pledge to end Irish Sea trade barriers has been branded as “disingenuous” by the Alliance party, which has warned that making “false promises” will only inflame the situation in Northern Ireland.

The party’s deputy leader, Stephen Farry, challenged the Prime Minister to be honest about the protocol, as Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken described his comments as “wholly inaccurate”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said nobody would take seriously Mr Johnson’s boast to be a “proud unionist” celebrating Northern Ireland’s centenary.

In a BBC Spotlight programme on the centenary broadcasting on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister pledges to end “ludicrous barriers” to internal trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, and says he will take whatever steps necessary to do so.

He says his government is trying to “sandpaper” the protocol into shape. If it concluded that the Irish Sea checks weren’t working in the UK’s interests, he promises to invoke Article 16, which allows London or Brussels to temporarily suspend the protocol.

Mr Farry said: “These comments only serve to reinforce how disingenuous the Prime Minister has been towards Northern Ireland during the Brexit process. Making yet more false promises will only make an already tense situation even worse.

“Boris Johnson must be open and honest as to why the protocol exists and what the available realistic options are to address the challenges it presents. Short of the UK rejoining the customs union and single market, which could remove the protocol, the only plausible way forward is to soften its impact through the UK more closely aligning with the EU.”

The Taoiseach tells Spotlight it is overly dramatic for anyone to claim the protocol is ripping the UK apart.

He says early signs indicated that unionists were going to work with it pragmatically, and politically critical voices were drowning out those of business people and farmers who could see potential advantages in the new trading arrangements.

A sign on a lamp post outside Larne Port with the word ‘No Irish Sea Border’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Aiken said: “The comments made by Boris Johnson and Micheal Martin about the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol are at best, disingenuous. Both are ignoring the very real concerns many across Northern Ireland feel about the protocol.

“We are over 100 days in and it is very clear that it is not working. Indeed, if the brakes had not been applied unilaterally by the UK government, the impacts on the Northern Ireland economy and society would be even worse.”

DUP junior minister Gordon Lyons said: "The protocol has failed and needs replaced. London, Brussels and Dublin should also recognise that lasting solutions can only be found when they command the support of unionists and nationalists.

“The protocol was foisted upon Northern Ireland without unionist support and has failed politically and economically. The Prime Minister should be working intensively to develop a solution which can command support from the Unionist community."

Mr Allister, the TUV leader, added: “Having repeatedly assured us that no Conservative Prime Minister could countenance an Irish Sea border, and then denied its existence, I suppose these comments represent a degree of progress on Mr Johnson’s part.

“However, it isn’t a case of sandpaper being needed to address the issues with the protocol. As a starting point, he should trigger Article 16. As for his boast to be a ‘proud Unionist’ I don’t believe anyone will take him seriously.

“The protocol, which he agreed and imposed on the people of Northern Ireland, is the greatest threat to the Union in my lifetime.

Loyalists are angry at the introduction of the Northern Ireland Protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

An SDLP spokesperson said: “Any discussion around building a fairer, more shared Ireland is welcome. We are clear that our future will be decided by the people of this island, not by this Tory Government and nobody should listen to anything Boris Johnson says given all the lies he has told.”

The Prime Minister also tells Spotlight he doesn’t envisage a border poll to determine whether Northern Ireland should leave the UK for “a very, very long time to come”.

The Taoiseach refuses to put a timescale on a referendum but says he expects there to be an entirely different political dispensation in 100 years' time.