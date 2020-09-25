Brexit: Belfast solicitor firm hired by 'concerned citizens' to take legal action over Internal Market Bill

A Belfast solicitor firm has been hired by "concerned citizens" considering taking legal action against the UK Government over its Internal Market Bill.

O Muirigh Solicitors will act alongside the Hampshire-based Hackett & Dabbs Solicitors and will be led by renowned QC Michael Mansfield in potential legal action at the High Court in Belfast and London.

Human rights lawyer Mr Mansfield has been involved in some of the UK's most high-profile legal cases and previously represented both the Bloody Sunday families and the Birmingham Six.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued the Internal Market Bill is needed to prevent Brussels carving up the UK, as trade negotiations threatened to become deadlocked.

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted the bill would breach international law and thus undermine the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, agreed with the EU last year.

Northern Ireland's pro-Remain parties have argued the bill would threaten the Good Friday Agreement, while unionists have given it a warm, but cautious welcome.

In a joint statement O Muirigh Solicitors and Hackett & Dabbs Solicitors said the citizens considering taking legal action are "gravely concerned".

"It is simply not the case that this is a breach of international law in a ‘specific and limited way'. The consequences are neither specific nor limited, and it is vital that the government is challenged in the courts in order to account for this breach of international law," the statement read.

Director of O Muirigh Solcitors, Padraig O Muirigh, said those behind the legal action come from both unionist and nationalist communities.

"The Irish Protocol found a way maintaining a frictionless border in Ireland which is a key component of the peace process and the proposals in this Bill, if enacted, could jeopardise the gains made by the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

"We have been instructed by citizens from unionist and nationalist backgrounds, in particular, concerned members of the business sector and residents of the border communities who will adversely affected by the creation of a hard border on the island.

"These citizens do not intend to stand idly by whilst the rule of law and the fragile peace process is undermined and will not hesitate to challenge the British government if the Bill is passed in its current form."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Earlier this week the Prime Minister was forced to compromise to give MPs a vote before the Government can use the powers conferred from the Internal Market Bill.

It comes as Downing Street dropped suggestions that Brussels could block food exports from Britain to Northern Ireland as it signalled optimism over trade deal negotiations with the EU.

Asked about a report suggesting Downing Street was growing optimistic that a deal could be reached, a spokesman said: “We’ve had useful exchanges with the EU over the past couple of weeks and progress has been made in certain areas.

“For example, the EU has now confirmed that normal processes will be followed on third country listings.

“But we’ve always been clear that a number of challenging areas remain, which is why we continue to be committed to working hard to reach an agreement and we look forward to the next negotiating round in Brussels.”