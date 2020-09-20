Brexit bill won't hurt peace deal, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the British government may take "limited and reasonable steps" in overriding the Brexit withdrawal agreement, despite continued criticism from Ireland and America.

Ahead of another discussion in parliament tomorrow, the Conservative MP has told the Sunday Independent that if the government does not resolve the "outstanding issues" with the European Union, it will consider further action.

"In the event that these issues are not resolved, to avoid legal uncertainty we are taking limited and reasonable steps that will provide a cast-iron guarantee that the UK government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland, uphold the huge gains of the peace process and protect the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement," he said yesterday.

Mr Lewis also responded to a tweet from US presidential nominee Joe Biden, who said peace in the North must not come as a casualty of Brexit.

Mr Biden's intervention came after a meeting between British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Richard E Neal.

The pair warned Mr Raab that Congress would block a transatlantic trade deal if the bill leads to a hard Border on the island of Ireland.

"There has been a lot of commentary both in Ireland and the United States surrounding the bill, particularly the clauses that relate to the Northern Ireland Protocol," said Mr Lewis.

"The bill is necessary to ensure businesses across the whole of the United Kingdom continue to enjoy seamless internal trade."

He said the UK government's commitment to the Good Friday Agreement is "beyond question" and claims the bill does not undermine it.