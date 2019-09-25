Brexit: Boris Johnson due to address Parliament following Supreme Court judgment

Downing Street has confirmed Boris Johnson will make a statement on the Supreme Court judgment in Parliament.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister still has confidence in Attorney General General Geoffrey Cox after he told Mr Johnson the proroguing of Parliament was lawful before he made the decision to suspend parliament.

No officials or ministers had offered their resignations over the situation, the spokeswoman said.

MPs returned to Westminster at 11.30am after the highest court in the land ruled Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

In a devastating ruling, the 11 Supreme Court justices agreed unanimously that the five-week prorogation in the run-up to Brexit was "void and of no effect".

More to follow.