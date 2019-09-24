Brexit: Boris Johnson 'strongly disagrees' with Supreme Court ruling but will not resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he "strongly disagrees" with the Supreme Court ruling but that Parliament "will come back".

Downing Street sources have said the Prime Minister will not resign following the verdict.

Speaking in New York, the Prime Minister said: "Obviously this is a verdict that we will respect and we respect the judicial process.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course Parliament will come back."

Mr Johnson added: "I do think there's a good case for getting on with a Queen's Speech anyway and we will do that."

"But I think the most important thing is we get on and deliver Brexit on October 31 and clearly the claimants in this case are determined to frustrate that and to stop that.

"I think it would be very unfortunate if Parliament made that objective, which the people want, more difficult but we will get on."

"I don't think the justices remotely excluded the possibility of having a Queen's speech but what we will certainly do is ensure Parliament has plenty of time to debate Brexit.

"Parliament has been debating Brexit for three years solidly, now is the chance for us to get a deal, come out of the EU on October 31 and that is what we are going to do.

"I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court. I have the utmost respect for our judiciary, I don't think this was the right decision, I think that the prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge."

MPs will return to Westminster on Wednesday after the highest court in the land ruled Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

In a devastating ruling, the 11 Supreme Court justices agreed unanimously that the five-week prorogation in the run-up to Brexit was "void and of no effect".

Commons Speaker John Bercow announced that he was putting in place arrangements for MPs to sit at 11.30am on Wednesday.