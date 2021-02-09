Brexit: Checks to resume at Northern Ireland's ports

Staff from Stormont's agriculture department are to return to work at Northern Ireland's ports after they were stood down over safety concerns.

Last week, workers carrying out post-Brexit trade checks at the ports were withdrawn by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

It followed claims by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that "menacing behaviour" had been exhibited towards staff.

Threatening graffiti appeared around the ports, however the PSNI later said there was no evidence of "credible threats".

Staff employed by the council have since resumed their work, however no decision was made regarding DAERA staff until Tuesday, when it emerged checks on products of animal origin at all NI will start again on a phased basis from Wednesday.

DAERA said the decision came after receiving the full threat assessment from the PSNI, conducting its own internal risk assessment and liaising with staff and unions to put mitigations in place.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed news.

"The safe return of workers is a priority and their safety must be paramount," he said.

"While it is welcome that workers will be back in post, there are still serious questions to be answered by the Minister for Agriculture around how and why the staff were withdrawn in the first place and who made the decision."

Last week's move to order the suspension of physical checks on food and other animal products was one of DAERA Minister Edwin Poots' final decisions in the role before he temporarily step down to undergo cancer surgery.

His successor Gordon Lyons maintained the position.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd accused the DUP of not ordering staff back to work as it suited the "party's agenda" and said workers were used "pawns" in the DUP's campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In comments directed at Gordon Lyons, Mr O'Dowd added: "The fact (is) that there is no credible threat, which has been stated by the PSNI, and the fact that they allowed it half way around the world before the truth got its pants on, that that agenda of those workers being removed suits your political agenda.

"And rather than dealing with the facts, minister, you are allowing these non-existent threats to carry forward a political agenda, which would be contrary to your statutory duty and the code that you have as a minister."

Mr Lyons said it was a "disgraceful" assertion and he has "very clearly demonstrated staff safety comes first."

He said a process had been put in place which he had not interfered with and his department was in discussions with police and workers' unions.

"I find that an entirely appropriate response to what has gone on."

He said the graffiti was very much viewed as a threat and it was only right that precautionary measures were taken and the risk assessed. Mr Lyons added that any mitigations needed would be put in place.

"It is important that we take precautions and we put the safety and wellbeing of our staff first and foremost and that is what we have done," he said.