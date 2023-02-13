Brexit deal ‘expected in two weeks’ as both camps prepare to claim ECJ concessions win

Sources close to the talks have indicated that an agreement to end the row over the NI Protocol is close.

A deal on the NI Protocol could be done in two weeks, sources close to negotiations have said

A new deal between the UK and EU is expected within the next fortnight, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak due to speak to a number of European leaders later this week.

Sources close to the talks have told The Telegraph that an agreement to end the impasse on the Northern Ireland Protocol is set to be revealed within two weeks.

Under the terms, goods travelling from Britain destined only for Northern Ireland will not face physical customs checks thanks to a new system of ‘red and green lanes’.

An agreement on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland is likely to be presented differently by the UK and the EU, with the latter believing the agreement will show the ECJ to be the ‘absolute arbiter’ of disputes on EU law originating in Northern Ireland.

UK sources however are insisting the majority of legal clashes over trade in NI will not involve the ECJ and will be emphasising the role played in the process by Northern Ireland’s own judges.

It is understood the UK government is no longer insisting the ECJ no longer be the ‘ultimate arbiter’ on EU law in Northern Ireland, which had been the UK position under former Prime Minsiter Liz Truss and under much of Boris Johnson’s ministry.

A joint UK-EU statement is set to include new language indicating that the ECJ will be used only as a ‘court of last resort’ when the deal is announced, multiple UK and EU sources have told The Telegraph.

UK government figures familiar with the negotiations have also said the deal would mean Downing Street effectively dropping the NI Protocol Bill, which is still making its way through Parliament.

The legislation has been held back due to expected difficulties in the House of Lords where there is no Conservative majority, while successive Conservative governments have argued that a negotiated settlement would be preferable to the Bill.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party is ‘not prepared to tolerate a situation where we are treated like an EU colony’ and warned unionists can only accept an agreement that ends the ‘democratic deficit’ and gives Belfast a say over the rules that govern it.

Irish Tánaiste Micheál Martin insisted on Monday that EU negotiators ‘fully understand’ the strength of unionist concerns about any deal.

He also warned that Brussels would be unlikely to agree to reopen any agreement should it prove unsatisfactory “given the energy and effort” that has gone into the talks.