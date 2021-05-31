Brexit: Edwin Poots says no to Swiss-style deal on trade over Irish Sea

DUP leader under fire for rejecting EU offer that would remove 80% of protocol checks

Edwin Poots has rejected a proposal for a Swiss-style deal to overcome trade barriers and checks between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Poots described the proposal by a senior EU official as "a temporary solution", a position that drew criticism from other politicians.

While the DUP leader, who is reported to be considering proposing his Lagan Valley colleague Paul Givan as First Minister, wants unfettered trade with Britain, he believes there can be checks here on goods destined to cross the border into the EU.

Under deals reaching back nearly 50 years, the EU and the Swiss have agreed on a series of measures to keep border checks to a minimum, including on food and live animals. However, the two sides are currently negotiating updates to various treaties governing trade. The Swiss Federal Council called an end to the present talks with Brussels last week.

On the potential for a Swiss-style deal put forward by European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic yesterday, Mr Poots said: "That struck me as a temporary solution.

"I want permanent solutions to take the barriers away between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and provide security in terms of the single market that goods entering the European Union from Great Britain have the appropriate checks."

The DUP leader was speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show along with Mr Sefcovic.

The party did not immediately respond last night to reports that Mr Givan will be named as candidate for First Minister.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the European Commission "is now publicly offering the sensible solution of a veterinary agreement, similar to the deal which already operates between EU countries and Switzerland".

Mr Poots' appearance follows a week that saw him officially pronounced leader of the party at an event where senior members left prior to him delivering his victory speech. It was also reported members of the campaign team of Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, defeated in his bid for the leadership, received threats from the UDA.

On the protocol, Mr Poots said the EU "is still in tunnel vision… the reality is they are playing fast and loose with the peace process in Northern Ireland".

Asked what he would want to see instead of the protocol, Mr Poots said: "We do not need to have barriers to food that's consumed in Northern Ireland, to medicines that are being used in Northern Ireland to protect the single market.

"Barriers that are being placed contrary to the Belfast Agreement… need to be removed and we can provide checks between Northern Ireland, or between Great Britain and the European Union, in Northern Ireland.

"It doesn't have to be at the border, it can be at another location in Northern Ireland, including the ports."

He also said: "I don't want to use a threat of violence in terms of this."

Mr Sefcovic argued the p rotocol will bring economic opportunity here as people can operate in both the EU and GB. He suggested the temporary Swiss-style vet deal as a solution, where the UK continues to follow all EU agrifood rules. The deal would remove 80% of GB-NI checks, he added.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the "DUP need to be honest with people over Brexit".

“A ny difficulties being faced by businesses or traders are a direct result of the Brexit the DUP campaigned for, and now must take responsibility for,” Mrs O'Neill added.

“The protocol, while imperfect, must be implemented and no credible alternative exists which protects the Good Friday Agreement, all-Ireland economy and prevents a hard border on the island.”

Mr Eastwood said: "We know this Swiss-style deal would automatically remove 80% of the protocol checks overnight. This is exactly the solution the SDLP has been calling on for months.

“This morning Edwin Poots described this sensible solution as only offering a 'temporary' fix, but as usual the facts result in his arguments falling apart.

"T he current EU-Swiss deal has been operating since January 2009 — 12 years ago.

"This offer on the p rotocol is the first key test for the new DUP leadership.

“ Edwin Poots has a choice: he can either work with us on this sensible solution or he can continue down the path of division, threats and political dead- ends.”

TUV leader Jim Allister took aim at M r Poots for prioritising the retention of Stormont “even above destroying the Union-dismantling protocol”.​​​

He said: “It is as humiliating to watch as it is confirming of the one-way process which this Stormont has become. What a pitiful place to which the DUP and their divisions has brought us.”