Brexit: EU ambassador accuses DUP’s Poots of lacking ‘adherence to reality’ over NI Protocol

The EU’s ambassador to the UK has said the comments of new DUP leader Edwin Poots around the Northern Ireland Protocol lack “adherence to reality”.

The senior European diplomat, Joao Vale de Almeida, was asked about the remarks made by Edwin Poots on Sunday, when he said the agreement was doing “demonstrable harm to every individual in Northern Ireland" and is having a "devastating impact".

The protocol is a post-Brexit arrangement designed to keep the Irish border open by ensuring Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s trading rules.

Mr Poots has vowed to work to do away with it, over fears it damages the integrity of the UK internal market and Northern Ireland’s place in it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the ambassador said: “First of all I don't think those statements have adherence to reality. The EU is politically, financially and emotionally, I would say, committed to peace and prosperity for everybody in Northern Ireland.

“We have been doing that for a number of years. We were supporters of the Belfast, Good Friday Agreement.

"The protocol is not the problem, Brexit created the problem in Northern Ireland.

"The protocol is a joint endeavour of the UK and the European Union, it is British law, European law, international law. There is no alternative to the protocol.

"Even those that criticise the protocol do not present an alternative which is compatible with the terms of Brexit so the protocol is the solution, we need to implement it and we want to implement it with pragmatism.

“Pragmatism requires trust and trust requires respect and delivery on the commitments made and that is what we are trying to do with our British friends.”

In an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, the new DUP leader accused the EU of using Northern Ireland as a “plaything” and said at the end of the current grace periods on checks, there would be more checks in Belfast and Larne than there are in Rotterdam, a level he described as unsustainable.

In March, The UK Government unilaterally extended some grace periods associated with the NI Protocol in a bid to avoid a cliff-edge plunge into extra paperwork.

In response, Brussels launched legal action against the UK as a result of their action around the delay on post-Brexit checks for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

When asked if there was a possibility of an extension to the grace period by the European Union, Joao Vale de Almeida added: “We are actively preparing important meetings that will take place.

“We should concentrate in the next two weeks...to find the right solutions. These are complex issues and again, there are no alternatives.”