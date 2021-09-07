Brexit grace period move resolves looming NI medicine crisis: UK Government

The UK Government has confirmed its decision to unilaterally extend so-called Brexit grace periods for trading arrangements indefinitely extends to medicine supplies.

Last week the Belfast Telegraph revealed the Health Minister Robin Swann warned in a briefing paper patient health could be compromised if pharmaceutical companies follow through with plans to withdraw medicines due to post-Brexit red tape.

It is understood the Department of Health has been notified that more than 900 medicines are due to be withdrawn, with 2,400 more at risk.

Suggestions were raised – by the Republic’s Tanaiste Leo Varadkar – Northern Ireland could source its medicines from the EU and the south.

However, the UK Government has confirmed the deadline for the grace periods for medicines has been extended indefinitely from its scheduled end of year date.

On Monday Brexit minister Lord Frost confirmed that his government will continue its “current basis” approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he looks to secure concessions from Brussels on how the cross-border terms are operated.

The announcement commits to another grace period rollover, enacted to ensure there are no further blockages to trade across the Irish Sea next month.

The extension, the government said, would continue indefinitely.

The move the minister said would give the EU and UK more time to come to agreement as well as provide stability for business.

The EU noted the move and said it was not pursing legal action.

First Minister Paul Givan welcomed the extension but said there needed to be a long term solution put in place.

“Jeffrey Donaldson will be outlining this in a keynote address later in the week, and the party will be spelling out the actions that we’re going to be taking to make sure that we get the kind of progress that is necessary,” he said.

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with Ireland but creating additional bureaucratic barriers for goods crossing from Great Britain.

It has sparked anger in unionist communities leading to protests and led to some companies refusing to send good from GB to NI due to the paperwork required.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed there would be no barriers to trade for good crossing the Irish Sea before agreeing to the protocol.