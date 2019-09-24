Brexit: Speaker Bercow announces Parliament return on Wednesday after Supreme Court ruling

John Bercow on College Green announcing that the House of Commons will resume business from Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Speaker has announced that Parliament will reconvene on Wednesday after a Supreme Court ruling that Boris Johnson's suspension of it was unlawful.

John Bercow said he would allow urgent questions when it reconvenes at 11.30am but that there would be no Prime Minister's Questions.

The ruling also puts the Conservative Party conference, which is due to start this weekend, in doubt according to The Times.

Mr Johnson's plans for a Queen’s Speech on October 14 have been cancelled.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the prime minister to consider his position.

He said Mr Johnson should "obey the law, take no-deal off the table and have an election".

The 11 judges of the Supreme Court found that the decision to prorogue parliament had an "extreme" impact on the ability of MPs to scrutinise Brexit in the run-up to the departure date of October 31.

"This court has already concluded that the prime minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void and of no effect," said Baroness Hale of Richmond, who is the president of the Supreme Court.

"This means that the order in council to which it led was also unlawful, void and of no effect and should be quashed.

"This means that when the royal commissioners walked into the House of Lords it was as if they walked in with a blank sheet of paper. The prorogation was also void and of no effect. Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices."