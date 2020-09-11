Brexit: Stakeholders 'in limbo' over Northern Ireland port controls as DUP's Poots wants to halt work

A proposal from the Environment Minister Edwin Poots that work should be halted on facilities at local ports that are expected be used for checks related to Brexit has caused a clash among Executive ministers.

It is understood Mr Poots thinks that to press ahead with the expansion of current point of entry controls would be a waste of public resources, according to the BBC.

It follows the publication of the latest UK Internal Market Bill on Wednesday, which the UK government has said is designed to "protect jobs and trade" within the UK when the transition period comes to an end.

One of the bill's primary aims is to allow ministers to pass regulations on matters such as trade and state aid even if they are contrary to the Withdrawal Agreement previously reached with the EU under what has been termed the Northern Ireland protocol.

Controls at local ports are currently used for checks on agri-food products and animals and in July, the UK confirmed it intended to put border control posts at Northern Ireland's ports.

The government then requested work to expand the posts

Ministers say a new bill which modifies the Brexit deal, which Brandon Lewis admitted on Tuesday would breach key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, in a "very specific and limited way", is needed to prevent "damaging" tariffs on goods travelling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland if trade deal negotiations with the EU fail.

But Stormont officials are concerned any ministerial order to halt work on these points of entry could be in breach of the Northern Ireland Act.

The act underpins the Stormont Executive and gives the Secretary of State the power to order a minister or department to take an action if he thinks it is required to fulfil the UK's international obligations.

The other main parties - Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP - have said that proceeding with work on the controls is required to fulfil the Executive's international obligations.

It was put to a cross-community vote during a late session of the executive on Thursday night, where no authorisation was given for the environment minister to pause the work.

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis has called on Mr Poots to urgently bring forward clear and concise information on post-Brexit trading arrangements at Warrenpoint Port.

"With the Brexit clock counting down there is an onus on Environment Minister Edwin Poots to provide immediate clarity on post-Brexit trading arrangements at Warrenpoint Port," she said.

Ms Ennis said many traders and businesses involved with Warrenpoint Port are still in the dark over future arrangements.

"The Port and local traders have been left in limbo because Edwin Poots has sought to put a stop to preparations being made.

"This has not only added to the uncertainty but also potentially jeopardises future food supply due to the absence of entry points for food and animals.

"The minister needs to bring forward clear and concise information as a matter of urgency," she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: "This matter is currently being considered by the Executive and it is inappropriate to comment further."

The Executive is now seeking legal advice and will reconvene on Friday for further discussions on the issue.