Brexit: UK Government's legal department chief resigns ...'an incredibly serious situation', says Justice Minister Long

Sir Jonathan Jones has resigned as the permanent secretary of the Government's legal department

The resignation of the head of the Government's legal department, reportedly over suggestions Downing Street will seek changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, has been branded "an incredibly serious situation" by the Stormont Justice Minister.

On Monday it was reported that the Government will table domestic legislation to override parts of the protocol, which was agreed in October last year and intended to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It would do this by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single marker for goods, meaning products entering NI from the rest of the UK would be subject to checks.

Northern Ireland's pro-remain parties reacted angrily to the news Boris Johnson's Government would seek changes to the protocol, arguing it would undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

The Prime Minsiter's official spokesman, however, said the Government was proposing only "limited clarifications" to the law in order to protect the 1998 peace accord in the event of a no deal.

Change to the protocol will be outlined when the Internal Market Bill is tabled on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the Attorney General's Office confirmed that Sir Jonathan Jones has resigned as the permanent secretary of the Government's legal department - the latest departure of a top civil servant.

The Financial Times reported Sir Jonathan quit due to a dispute with Downing Street over suggestions it will challenge parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said: "I can confirm Sir Jonathan has resigned but cannot comment further."

In response to the news, Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long tweeted: "This is an incredibly serious situation. When the head of the Government's legal department resigns over a decision to rewrite the protocol, surely it's time for everyone, regardless of views on Brexit to sit up and take notice of what [Government] is becoming."

Justice Minister Naomi Long

While the news about Downing Street's alleged intentions regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol has drawn fierce criticism from many quarters, the DUP and Ulster Unionists have voiced a degree of support for changes to the mechanism.

A DUP spokesperson said: "We note the speculation that the Government will pursue fall-back measures under the internal market bill to protect Northern Ireland's interests should a deal not be agreed that mitigates the threat of the Northern Ireland protocol. We will want to see the finer details and clauses relating to this and will study them carefully.

"We welcome them in broad terms in so far as they go, but the Government must continue to work to remove any disadvantages to Northern Ireland brought about by its signing up to the protocol."

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken if there is any chance to change the protocol, "it should be changed".

"Nobody should be in any doubt that the Northern Ireland protocol is the worst of both worlds economically and constitutionally for Northern Ireland. It attacks the very foundations of the Belfast Agreement and should be amended," he added.