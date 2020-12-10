Brexit: UUP's Empey calls for DUP politicians to 'consider their position' for failing to protect NI's position in union

'Pathetic' Dodds hit back in war of words

Nigel Dodds blasted calls for his and other senior DUP figures resignations over the party's involvement in Brexit as "pathetic".

UUP peer Lord Empey, speaking to the BBC, said the DUP had failed in its duty to protect the union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland through its role in Brexit and said senior politicians should consider whether they should resign.

He said: "The fact is, on the October 2 2019, they (DUP) agreed a border in the Irish sea. Now how could any unionists do that?

"They pulled away from that two weeks later but the damage was done, the floodgates were open and Brussels and Dublin took advantage.

"I don't think that is a good story and some of them (DUP politicians) need to consider their positions because what we are hearing with regards to this protocol and the statement (from Michael Gove) is a direct result of their dereliction of their duty to make sure the union is protected. They failed. "

DUP peer Nigel Dodds hit back at Lord Empey and the UUP's role in the Good Friday Agreement talks process.

"It is pathetic really for someone like Lord Empey, who basically negotiated an agreement that released terrorist prisoners on to our streets, destroyed the RUC and put Sinn Fein in government without any decommissioning, whilst they were still murdering people - the IRA were doing that - to lecture other people," Mr Dodds said.

"The reality is that he is wrong and it is a falsehood and a lie to say the DUP agreed a regulator border.

"We did no such thing. What we said is there could only be such a regulatory difference if the Assembly and the Executive agreed to it. That would have been a safeguard for Northern Ireland.

"A mixture of whingeing and pathetic falsehoods will not deter us in the DUP from doing what is right for Northern Ireland, which is grappling with the issues. To protect the economy of NI, protect the constitutional position of NI and to work with the government and business. We have made some progress already on the protocol."

Lord Empey, speaking later on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show, said: "I was called a liar this morning and a purveyor of falsehoods.

"The position I am simply putting to Nigel Dodds and his colleagues is that on October 2 last year they agreed a border in the Irish Sea and if I am wrong on that you can get your researchers to check it out, read the document I referred to. It is there in black and white. It is factual, I wish it wasn't.

"All of unionism should be pulling together but we should challenge, and my party leader Steven Aiken has challenged the fact that the consent in the Belfast Agreement is being breached by a border in the Irish Sea. We are looking at all options as to how we might resist that."

On Wednesday Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove revealed details of the latest agreement between the UK and EU on Wednesday.

He said there would be no EU embassy in Northern Ireland but that Brussels officials would be permitted at border checks in the region once the transition period ended.

Mr Gove also gave assurances around unfettered access to Great Britain for businesses.

The DUP responded urging the UK Government to ensure that EU personnel in Northern Ireland were “not empowered to direct matters”.

The party also voiced concerns about elements of the agreement that were “characterised by grace periods and time-limited derogations”.