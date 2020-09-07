Brexit: Warning plan to ditch Northern Ireland protocol could lead to hard border

The Irish border has been a key part of Brexit talks (Brian Lawless/PA)

Reports that the UK Goverment is planning legislation to override parts of its Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU has been met with dismay on both sides of the border.

The Financial Times has reported that the Government's Internal Market Bill could roll back on parts of the deal, including the agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Under current plans Northern Ireland will continue to follow some of the EU's custom rules when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed last year in an attempt to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Reports claim that the new bill could prevent the need for checks on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The Government has previously acknowledged that extra regulatory checks will be needed on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, but insisted there will be no new physical customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

In response to the reports deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said any rollback could have disastrous consequences.

"As the Brexit negotiations between the EU and British Government enter their eighth round this week in London, any threats of a roll back on the Irish protocol would represent a treacherous betrayal which would inflict irreversible harm on the all-Ireland economy, and Good Friday Agreement," the Sinn Fein vice-President said.

"With clock ticking towards the end of the transition period, time is of the essence to conclude negotiations on future economic partnership and fully implement Irish protocol.

"Our priority is to avoid any border in Ireland and protect the peace process, GFA and all-Ireland economy."

Leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood (Liam McBurney)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the plan would would shred the Government’s international credibility and could see the return of a hard border.

“The interests of people, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland are again being placed in extreme jeopardy as part of a political gambit by this inept government" the Foyle MP said.

"We’re back to where we were a year ago - this government threatening a hard border in Ireland in the pursuit of some meaningless concept of sovereignty. Johnson still hasn’t learned the lessons of our past - you can’t eat a flag.

“The SDLP will join with other parties at Stormont and in Westminster to resist any attempt to renege on the Ireland Protocol."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said there would be "catastrophic consequences" should Westminster ministers override the Withdrawal Agreement.

After Steve Aiken, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, called on people to "await the actual proposed legislation" before making a judgment, Ms Long responded: "Let's not."

"Let's make it clear right now where we stand and the catastrophic consequences of such action now, while there is a chance of influencing how this unfolds," she tweeted.

"At the very least, if they proceed, they can't claim the damage it will bring in its wake was not anticipated."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, a key player throughout the Brexit process, said that any attempt to override the protocol would be a "very unwise way to proceed".

In a statement the Government said it was working to address "outstanding issues".

"As a responsible government, we are considering fallback options in the event this is not achieved, to ensure the communities of Northern Ireland are protected," a spokeswoman said.

An eighth round of discussions around the UK's long-term trade future with the EU are set to start on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson’s reported moves to roll back the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement have sparked a fierce reaction (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say that if an agreement is not reached by October 15 both parties should "move on", while the EU has set its own deadline of October 31.

The latest revelations come after DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his party would not accept the Brext withdrawal deal in its current form.

“We are still arguing that, in these negotiations, the Withdrawal Agreement must be scrapped or, at the very least, significantly changed," he said.

The North Antrim MP's comments appeared to be at odds with party leader Arlene Foster who said last week that her party continued to oppose the deal, but "recognise that that is the reality now.”

“So instead of saying ‘I wish that hadn’t happened’ – and I do – how to mitigate against that, and also take steps to make sure that we have a shared prosperity in the future for the whole of the UK,” the First Minister said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Monday morning: "I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law and prerequisite for any future partnership.

"(The) protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland is essential to protect peace and stability on the island and (the) integrity of the single market."