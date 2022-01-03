‘Childish’ DUP is under attack over NI Protocol threats

SDLP slams Donaldson’s foot stamping over Brexit amid renewed hint party will collapse Stormont if Truss fails to set talks deadline

The DUP has been accused of counterproductive “foot stamping” over Brexit after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson again hinted that his party will collapse the Assembly if progress is not made on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if Foreign Secretary Liz Truss fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is thought that February may be the deadline, with the party keen not to have the issue of the Protocol still unresolved ahead of May’s Assembly elections.

Last week, the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol.

In response, Sir Jeffrey said Ms Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.

Once again the Lagan Valley MP repeated his threat to take further action, including the option to withdraw his party’s ministers from Northern Ireland’s political institutions, if progress was not made.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Although the DUP leader declined to specify a deadline, he did say: “January is going to be an absolutely crucial month”.

He added: “We need a clear date now; we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary.

“It is crucial that Liz Truss moves this process forward quickly and that we get real and meaningful progress on a range of issues, not least of which is removing the checks on the movement of goods within the United Kingdom internal market.

“If we don’t get rapid and decisive progress in these negotiations and one side or the other is kicking the can down the road, this will have major implications for the stability of the political institutions in Northern Ireland.”

His comments to the Daily Telegraph suggest that the DUP could seek to collapse Stormont by February if the UK and EU have not managed to secure an agreement.

Campaigning for the Assembly elections will effectively begin from March.

However, if DUP ministers are withdrawn in February that will opens up the prospect of Stormont being suspended earlier than anticipated.

SDLP Brexit spokesperson Matthew O’Toole criticised the DUP leader’s comments.

“The DUP’s constant threats and foot stamping over Brexit is embarrassing and counterproductive,” he said.

“People and businesses here clearly want the Protocol to be made to work, with agreed solutions where issues exist.

“We want swift resolution on outstanding issues between the UK and EU, but the DUP starting the new year with more childish threats is the last thing anyone needs.”

Both Downing Street and the Irish Government have pointed to the end of February as an informal cut-off point for the talks.

However, both the British and Irish governments have avoided setting hard deadlines for the talks to end in order to provide negotiators with breathing space.

Sir Jeffrey first threatened to pull out of Stormont by the end of October last year.

However, he moved this deadline when it appeared the previous Brexit minister Lord Frost was making progress in the negotiations.

While Lord Frost has insisted that he and Boris Johnson remained united on the Government’s position on the protocol, it is understood he was privately frustrated at progress in the talks before he resigned from the post in December.

The UK has since dropped its demands for an immediate removal of the European Court of Justice’s oversight of EU rules to apply in Northern Ireland, despite this being one of Lord Frost’s key priorities heading into the negotiations.

Last week European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the protocol meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.

Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel if Ms Truss was to trigger Article 16, a move favoured by hardline unionists and backbench Brexiteers, it would throw into jeopardy “the foundation of the entire deal”.

In December, the EU published a new proposal which it said would guarantee that the protocol would not interfere with the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland.

The move received a lukewarm reaction from the DUP, which said it does not go far enough in protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and disruption to trade with Britain.

Ms Truss has said she remains prepared to invoke Article 16 if issues are not resolved.