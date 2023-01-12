Chris Heaton-Harris admits only ‘tiny progress’ made over NI Protocol

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media outside Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has admitted that only “a tiny bit of progress” has been made in negotiations between the UK Government and EU over the NI Protocol.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held talks in Belfast with representatives of the largest parties today (Thursday).

It comes as Downing Street declined to set "deadlines, timelines" on talks aimed at overcoming the row over the post-Brexit trading relationship.

Asked about reports the UK and EU are preparing to enter a negotiating "tunnel", the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are not setting deadlines, timelines.

"We do want to resolve these issues quickly, but there are still significant gaps that need to be resolved.

"Obviously it's good to be having these discussions but the key issues with the protocol still remain."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said there was "still a way to go" in terms of a deal between the EU and UK Government over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking in Co Down following a meeting with Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "There has been a tiny bit of progress made in talks with the European Union.

"There is still a way to go, but we are talking in good faith, and as I stand here now there are talks going on, so let's see where they get to.

"We have another assessment next Monday where I will be with the Foreign Secretary and Maros Sefcovic going through the progress that has been made this week."

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Reflecting on the fallout from Wednesday when Sinn Fein President Mary-Lou McDonald was excluded from roundtable talks, Mr Heaton-Harris said it would not have been wise to invite a "representative of a parliament in an EU member state" to a political meeting about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He added: "Sinn Fein were invited, it is a shame Michelle (O'Neill) didn't come along because it was an update on the protocol discussions.

"There are many factors which go into the thought process. One, to be quite frank, is that the UK Government is negotiating with the European Union.

"We wanted to update Northern Ireland parties on that negotiation and, with the greatest of respect, Mary Lou is a representative of a parliament in an EU member state.

"That might not have been seen as a wise thing to do."

Ms McDonald said her party had a "very constructive" meeting with the Taoiseach in Belfast. It comes a day after she said she was excluded from a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"We have reflected our absolute determination that government must be restored here in the north ... it's unacceptable that we stagger on without an executive," she told media.

"We have also shared our strong view that a deal on the protocol is possible ... and we believe that the window we now have has to be grasped with both hands.

"We think now that with good will, good faith, that things could move quite quickly, so this is now a test of good will for all parties, it's a test certainly for the British government, who in the final analysis must take responsibility for the kind of stalemate that we have endured for the last eight months.

"And who now must be proactive, working collectively and with energy, with absolute determination, that the matters around the protocol have a speedy resolution, and we get the executive up and running, and that Michelle O'Neill enter government to lead and to act as a First Minister for all."

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said he had a "very good meeting" with Mr Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

It was their first formal meeting in Mr Martin's capacity as Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Tanaiste described "substantive discussions", adding: "Obviously both governments remain very focused on the need to get the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement restored, particularly the assembly, the executive and the north-south bodies".

"We also discussed a range of other issues, of course the ongoing situation in relation to the talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom's Government.

"Progress has been made as evidenced by the statement earlier this week on the sharing of data and we both updated each other in respect of the ongoing discussions we have had at European level with Maros Sefcovic."