'Clear' during Brexit talks that border checks would be needed, says Simon Coveney

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said it was "clear" during Brexit negotiations there would be checks on the Irish border, despite claims to the contrary from the Prime Minister.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Coveney said: "It was very clear when the deal was done.

"The EU has made it clear they want to minimise the impact on goods coming from GB into Northern Ireland, but at the same time goods coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland will need to have some checks to ensure that the EU knows what is potentially coming into their market through Northern Ireland," he said, according to RTE.

"And, you know, we spent many, many hours of discussion in terms of trying to get that right."

Mr Coveney, who is also the minister for foreign affairs in the Dail, said there would be east-west checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland. Goods going west-east, from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, would be limited to export declarations.

"Goods going the other way from Northern Ireland into Great Britain will have far less requirement for checks at all, in fact, it will probably be limited to an export declaration because of course, that is a matter internally for the UK," he said, speaking to reporters.

"The British government has indicated that they want frictionless or unfettered access for goods originating in Northern Ireland going into GB, into the rest of the UK single market.

"So, there was always a distinction between goods coming from GB into Northern Ireland versus goods going from Northern Ireland into GB and we spent many hours discussing and negotiating that, and I think explaining it too."

He said the final agreement was about facilitating both sides.

When asked if it was disingenuous to say there would not be any checks, Mr Coveney said: "That's a matter for those who are involved in the debate in the UK. Our job is to make sure that we represent the deal that was negotiated accurately for people who ask.

""I would say the Irish Government's position is clear. The EU has always said it will work with the UK to try to minimise the impact on trade between Northern Ireland and GB - that effectively means unfettered access of goods originating in Northern Ireland going into GB, as well as unfettered access for goods in Northern Ireland entering the EU Single Market.

"So Northern Ireland is effectively getting the best of both worlds here, which is why I think it's a very good deal for Northern Ireland.

"But there are certain consequences in terms of the need for checks on goods travelling from GB into Northern Ireland because of the commitment, of course, to have an absence of any physical checks or infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"I think that is very much the shape of what is a complex deal, but a deal that tries to take everybody's concerns into account."