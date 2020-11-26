Clear roadmap must be in place prior to any Irish unity referendum, say academics

Referendums on the future of the island of Ireland should be held only with a clear roadmap of what follows afterwards, according to a report by group of prominent academics.

They said that a poll would have to be held in the Republic if Northern Ireland voted in favour of unification, although the two referendums could be held on the same day.

In deciding to call a border poll here, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland must “act with conspicuous care and transparent honesty and so maintain public trust”.

They would have to “reflect on a range of evidence: notably election results, opinion polls – bearing in mind the reliability of different sorts of polling – and any votes in the Northern Ireland Assembly".

The working group on unification referendums on the island of Ireland was established by University College London’s (UCL) constitution unit.

It was set up to examine how any future referendums on whether Northern Ireland would stay in the UK or become part of a united Ireland could best be designed and conducted.

Dr Katy Hayward

It takes no view on whether holding such referendums would be desirable or not, or what the outcome should be if referendums were to be held.

Instead, it considers overarching issues such as sequencing timescales, out of date rules, campaign spending and the quality of information available to voters during any campaign periods.

The group comprises 12 academics from six university in Northern Ireland, the Republic, Britain and the US.

Its chair, Dr Alan Renwick of UCL’s constitution unit, said: “We have embarked on this work not because we think referendums are imminent—we do not—but because the whole process needs to be thought through well in advance.

“The years of acrimony following the Brexit referendum illustrate the dangers of a vote called without adequate planning.

“To hold another referendum without a proper plan would risk the legitimacy of such a vote and political stability on the island of Ireland.”

The group’s interim report says that planning should start in good time before referendums and be “led by the two governments, working closely with the full range of actors in Northern Ireland, across the island of Ireland, and the UK”.

It states: “The framework for holding a referendum in Northern Ireland is set down in the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. It stipulates that a majority of 50% + 1 would be required to change the status quo.

“The ethos of consensual politics should, however, be followed in planning and organising the referendums, and in what comes after.”

The group says it would be for the Irish government to develop proposals for the form of a united Ireland: “Either it could propose a model in advance of referendums, or it could propose a process through which a model would be worked out afterwards.

“However, it could not propose any changes to the form of a united Ireland between any referendum in the North and one in the South. If voters opted for unification, the British and Irish governments would negotiate the terms of the transfer of sovereignty.

“On all these matters, the governments should consult widely and seek as consensual an approach as possible.”

Deputy vice-chancellor at Ulster University, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, said: “Our working group is focused on the procedures as opposed to the politics of a referendum.

“We just want to help ensure that, if a referendum does happen at some point, it can be conducted fairly and robustly. We think it is really valuable to have worked through these issues, so that people can see what might be involved.”

Professor Katy Hayward of Queen’s University said: “Participating in the working group has really brought home to me the extent to which existing rules for referendums in the UK and Ireland are not fit for purpose.

“Referendums on the unification question would present voters with a truly momentous choice. The rules in both countries must be brought properly up to date to prevent that choice from being undermined by misinformation, unfair campaign spending, or other forms of manipulation.”