Controversial Bill to amend NI Protocol introduced in Parliament as SF, Alliance and SDLP hit out at 'reckless legislation'

Full text of Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has been published onlineSinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the SDLP sign joint letter to Boris Johnson rejecting his 'reckless Protocol legislation'PM rejects claims legislation is in breach of international lawIrish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says response to the Bill will be 'incremental'Michelle O'Neill accuses Boris Johnson of creating more instability and uncertainty in NI

Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons yesterday

A Bill to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally has been introduced in Parliament amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law.

Boris Johnson has insisted the plan to effectively override parts of the Brexit deal with Brussels is "not a big deal", however, he has been warned the move would "deeply damage" relations with the European Union and Ireland.

However, Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the plan would "ratchet up" tension and breach the UK's international commitments.

