Coveney says Irish government is not a ‘bystander’ to Stormont crisis

Simon Coveney has insisted the Irish Government is not a bystander to the ongoing political crisis at Stormont.

Irish Foreign Minister Mr Coveney is in Belfast for meetings with political leaders two weeks after the DUP pulled first minister Paul Givan out of the powersharing executive in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Coveney is scheduled to meet Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the UUP and Alliance Party. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is travelling on Thursday and a meeting between him and Mr Coveney is expected in the coming days.

"I can assure you we're not by-standers and that's why I'm here to meet in person with all the parties that are available to meet," Mr Coveney told reporters in Belfast.

"But we have been talking to parties in the meantime, as you would expect, and, of course, I speak to the British government all the time, in particular Liz Truss, and I speak to Maros Sefcovic (European Commission vice president) a number of times every week.

"So, we are keenly involved in actually trying to find compromise positions and trying to find a way of reassuring people that the Northern Ireland Protocol can be implemented in a way that everybody can accept.

"And, of course, we're watching closely in terms of the instability in terms of Northern Ireland politics as we lead into Assembly elections now in May.

"And, of course, thinking about post those elections how the two governments could work together with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to bring about political stability here."

But Mr Coveney said it is “unrealistic” to expect a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations within the next week. He tried to manage expectations before the next meeting of the EU/UK joint committee.

“I think it’s important not to be unrealistic in terms of the expectations that may come from that meeting,” he said. “I think the likely scenario is that there probably will be a joint statement from both sides in terms of outlining the issues that they want to try and address together.

“But we should use that as a staging point for progress, as opposed to a reminder of how far apart the two sides continue to be.”

Speaking earlier to BBC Radio 4, Mr Coveney described the decision of the DUP to withdraw Paul Givan as first minister as "very unfortunate".

"We're trying to find a way of ensuring that the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of an international agreement that the UK government designed, helped to write and then ratified, can be implemented in a way that's acceptable for all sides, including unionists," Mr Coveney said.

Last week, the UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had travelled to the EU for talks on the matter but there was no progress.