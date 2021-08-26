Decisions imminent: DUP say things can’t go on over NI Protocol and Sinn Fein’s ‘equality talk’

The DUP’s Edwin Poots has said things can not continue as they are and his party is considering its options on the fight to change the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson fired Sinn Fein a warning shot over its call for celebrations to mark the Queen’s Jubilee to be equality screened.

Sir Jeffrey said things needed to change and “certain decisions imminent”.

The agriculture minister and former party leader said there was “unfinished business” going into the autumn, “around what is going to be demanded of us from the European Union, because the checks are going to increase exponentially”.

His party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously been optimistic of a change in the protocol.

However, the DUP leader warned the European Union it needs to “change its tune” around the NI Protocol, ahead of meetings he is due to have in Dublin on Friday with Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Edwin Poots told the BBC Stephen Nolan Radio Ulster show: “We will take those things very seriously and will respond in a very serious way.

“Our party officer team will be meeting later this month to make decisions as to what we do in the course of the autumn time. What they are very clear about is that we can’t keep going on the way things are going.

“Things can’t stay the way that they are and therefore the decisions that we make need to be very clear in what steps we take to ensure that that change happens.”

When pressed to reveal what these changes may be, Mr Poots said the DUP would “devise a response that is proportionate to the threat”.

The Lagan Valley MLA didn’t divulge details of possible outcomes, but added, “we are very clear in our minds that we can’t go on as is and it isn’t a satisfactory situation for the unionist or wider population of Northern Ireland.

“We need to have better circumstances as we leave 2021 and enter 2022.”

TUV leader Jim Allister criticised the DUP and Edwin Poots for “presiding” over the protocol, claiming that the MLA “says he must do so because the law requires him as a minister to do so.”

In response, Strangford DUP MLA Peter Weir told the Belfast Telegraph, “Unionism stands United in opposing the Protocol. It is that unity which will send a clear message to London that the Protocol is flawed and must go.

“It is disappointing that Jim Allister chooses to attack fellow unionists rather than focusing on London and Brussels who forced this protocol on Northern Ireland.

“The DUP is working in London and Brussels to highlight the flaws of the Protocol and ensure it is removed. Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. internal market must be restored. There should be no border between us and the rest of the UK.”

Sir Jeffrey said he planned to emphasise the damage the protocol is doing during his meeting with the Irish premier.

“This visit is part of a series of engagements where I have challenged key stakeholders about the deep damage being caused to progress in Northern Ireland by the Protocol,” he said.

"The economic border in the Irish Sea violates the Act of Union and has damaged political, economic and cultural stability within Northern Ireland. It cannot be sustained.

“Rather than protecting the 1998 Belfast Agreement and its successors, the Protocol breaches those Agreements.

“Whilst the Prime Minister and Lord Frost have recognised the flaws of the Protocol, tangible progress has been slower. The economic disruption of the UK Single Market continues. We continue to make our case in London.

“Dublin also has a key role to play. It was the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who insisted on such arrangements with his fellow EU leaders. I will be asking the Taoiseach to recognise the flaws of the Protocol and join with us in arguing in the corridors of power for change.

“It is time for Brussels to change its tune. It either changes course or it will have to take responsibility for Northern Ireland drifting backwards.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey has fired a warning to Sinn Fein over the party’s call for Belfast City Council to equality screen the Queen’s 70th Jubilee celebrations.

The current DUP leader noted, “Respect is two way street. Certain decisions imminent. Things need to change and soon.”

Asked about the remarks, Mr Poots added: “They are a party that uses lightly the word equality when it comes to them marking or remembering certain events, but whenever it comes to unionists doing it, they have a real problem with it.”

Loyalists held a protest demonstration in Enniskillen on Wednesday evening.

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson was a guest speaker. He called for "all strands of unionism and loyalism to come together” against the protocol.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists.

Sinn Feín has been contacted for a response.