Dodds to meet Irish education minister over NI students taking part in Erasmus

Economy Minister Diane Dodds is to meet the Republic's Higher Education Minister to discuss NI students taking part in the Erasmus scheme for European study.

UK students can no longer participate in the Erasmus programme, which funds third-level academic study in the EU and other projects.

In December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that withdrawing from the scheme had been a "tough" decision made on the grounds of cost.

However, the UK is establishing a similar scheme, the Turing programme - named after the mathematician Alan Turing.

But the Irish government has said it will support NI students on Erasmus. Its Department of Further and Higher Education said support for NI students would run from September.

The department said: "Eligible NI students will be able to register with Irish higher education institutions that hold the Erasmus Mobility Charter for the duration of their planned mobility."

The NI Department for the Economy said its officials had not been involed in the development of plans in the Republic, saying they were "a matter for the Irish Government".

Simon Harris

But the department said this week: "Simon Harris TD, Minister of Further and Higher Education, Innovation and Science, has however committed to ongoing engagement with Minister Dodds on this issue as the detail of the proposed arrangements are developed further, so that the department can consider any implications from a Northern Ireland perspective.

"The two ministers are also scheduled to meet shortly to discuss the proposed arrangements in more detail."

The Irish department said its officials had been engaging with the Higher Education Authority, Irish higher education institutions and with NI institutions on the scheme, and that more meetings were planned.

"We understand that current Erasmus mobilities in NI are funded by the British Council until the end of the current academic year, this scheme is planned to come into operation at the start of the next academic year in September 2021."

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin had claimed Minister Dodds had shown a lack of engagement with the Irish government.

But she welcomed confirmation of meeting with Mr Harris, saying Minister Dodds "has now shown sense in supporting students in the north".

Ms McLaughlin also said the Turing scheme was an inadequate replacement for Erasmus as it would not fund inward student stays.

In response to an assmebly question, Minister Dodds said the UK government is putting £100m into the Turing scheme to give students periods of international mobility, including outside the EU.

That would enable them to "reach their full potential and contribute more effectively to the economy of NI and to working in a global eocnomy".

Mrs Dodds said her officials were working with the UK government to ensure the scheme can "best meet the needs of NI".

But she confirmed that the Turing scheme would not fund projects which previously benefited from Erasmus support - and would not fund the stays of international students here.