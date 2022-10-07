Donaldson ‘didn’t know’ about Northern Ireland Protocol scheme unionist councils inadvertently signed off, reveals Orange Order chief

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Orange Order chief he “didn’t know” about a protocol scheme a Northern Ireland council signed off on.

Mervyn Gibson said he spoke to the DUP leader about the matter after it emerged on the BBC Nolan Show that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council signed off on the scheme on behalf of all eleven councils to prepare for European Union oversight.

Mr Gibson said the DUP leader said it “came from nowhere and they [the DUP] didn’t realise it was there”, before adding Mr Donaldson assured him the matter “would be looked at”.

The optional scheme also increased cooperation and coordination on the implementation of the protocol.

The council signed off on the scheme despite being unionist dominated, with the party objecting at the council’s committee level but then going through at a later stage.

It also emerged during the programme that Ards and North Down DUP councillor Nigel Edmund seconded the motion to bring in the scheme in that council area and then later attempted to change his mind.

The programme found that in the full vote on the scheme, Mr Edmund then abstained.

Speaking on Friday morning’s Nolan Show, Mr Gibson said he could “understand” how the DUP leader was not aware of the matter and that it highlights “the point the protocol is a very complicated issue we need to be more vigilant about it”.

“Every elected unionist representative is opposed to the protocol,” Mr Gibson added.

“It seems nonsense any council would bring in something that would shore up the protocol. It seems nonsense any council, particularly with a unionist majority, would help the protocol be administered here in Northern Ireland.

“The law may be the law, but we are talking about the protocol here. There are already checks in the UK for product safety.

“As for why three unionists supported it, I don’t know. They could have been confused about what is going on.

“We now have a statement from the Ulster Unionist Party saying they will oppose any further schemes. I would trust they would come behind any proposals that would remove the current scheme we just have to wait and see.

“I don’t think we get into the stage now of bashing other unionists, let’s get this sorted and get it fixed so no unionist controlled council is shoring up the protocol in any shape or form.”

He added: “If your council signed up to this scheme... we would want you to retract those and do it as best you can lawfully.

“Frustrate it if it can’t be stopped altogether. We don’t need to enhance product safety, the safety standards of the UK are fine for Northern Ireland.

“As for why we [Orange Order] are getting involved because we as an organisation support the link within the UK supports the union and this is damaging the union so it is pretty obvious we are going to be involved and have a strong opinion on it.”

In a previous statement to BBC NI, the DUP said: “This is another example of NI’s protocol red tape. DUP councillors opposed these checks and voted against them. It is time to get rid of these unnecessary inspections.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.