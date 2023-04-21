DUP backs easing of visa rules over threat to scampi and chips

Kilkeel being impacted by Brexit restrictions on the Filipino fishermen relied upon to harvest the pub grub staple

The DUP has called for a relaxation of immigration rules after it was warned scampi is at risk of disappearing from menus if the Government does not create a bespoke visa scheme for foreign fishermen.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill claimed a company in his constituency that relies on fishermen from the Philippines to harvest the pub grub staple could go out of business without special visa exemptions.

He noted that Kilkeel in Co Down is also reliant on the foreign workers.

Changes to the visa system in March mean overseas fishermen will need a skilled migration visa, with the Home Office refusing exemptions.

Sir Robert told the Commons: “I am not crying wolf when I say this is really putting at risk the scampi industry.”

He raised the case of Whitby Seafoods and the Co Down port needing Filipino fishermen to bring in the langoustines.

He said: “I hope maybe she or the Immigration Minister (Robert Jenrick) could join me in Kilkeel to see how the crew of Filipinos work together as a team, conversing in their own language and how the language test... although the point made about safety, actually we need to come up with a solution to the language situation so that we can actually keep that fish coming in, keep those jobs onshore and to keep scampi on our pub restaurant menus.”

Home Office minister Sarah Dines replied: “The language provisions are there for important reasons for the safety of those workers. It is the case there has to be a proper system of proper English level of attainment. As with every other industry... there should be no exceptions.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she had written to the Home Secretary urging her to grant a time limited concession to allow the UK fishing industry to transit overseas crew to the skilled visa route.

She said: “The availability of crew has been an issue for the fishing industry for many years now, and not too long ago I joined with my colleague Jim Shannon MP and representatives of the Northern Ireland industry in meeting with... Robert Jenrick to express the concerns we hold for the future of the industry.

“Once again the Government have refused to adopt a common sense, practical approach to a very solvable problem. These schemes are in place for crew employed on work boats in the aquaculture industry and in the construction and servicing of offshore wind farms.

“It is inexplicable that the Government are singling out the fishing industry for a separate, damaging policy.

“Not only does a large part of the UK’s fishing fleet face a cliff edge because of this decision, but supplies of UK caught seafood are being put in jeopardy, with knock on consequences for UK seafood processors.”

She said welfare concerns and allegations of abuse had been highlighted as areas of concern within the Home Office.

“The UK has one of, if not the highest, standards of crew health, safety and welfare controls worldwide,” the MP added.

“Yet the Home Office decision risks overseas fishing crew being redeployed to fishing fleets where... abuses are not just allegations, but are fact.

“We need the Government to rethink this decision. The fishing industry has huge potential, but this can only be achieved with the workforce being available to utilise opportunity. The Home Secretary must intervene.”