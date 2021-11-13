DUP battling back, but Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill still on course for First Minister

SF remain six points ahead of DUP in new poll

The DUP is starting to recover support lost to the TUV and UUP, and is back in position as Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party.

A LucidTalk opinion poll puts it on 18% with Sinn Fein still considerably ahead on 24%, keeping Michelle O’Neill on course to be the next First Minister.

However, one in three unionist voters say they’d consider switching from their preferred party to another if they thought it would stop Sinn Fein landing Stormont’s top job.

That will give Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hope of clawing back further support from his unionist rivals in the run-up to May’s Assembly election.

The DUP is up five points and Sinn Fein is down one since our last poll in August. On 15% Alliance is up 2 points and has nudged ahead of the Ulster Unionists to return as Northern Ireland’s third largest party.

On 14%, the UUP is down 2 points, while the SDLP is down one point to 12%. On 11%, the TUV has fallen more than any other party — it has dropped 3 points since our summer survey.

While it’s still a considerable challenge for the DUP to catch Sinn Fein, Donaldson will be relieved to have finally reversed his party’s downward trend.

Unionists are split almost down the middle on whether a unionist politician should serve as Deputy First Minister if Sinn Fein emerges as the largest party at Stormont — 49% say yes, 41% say no.

Unsurprisingly, TUV voters are the most overwhelmingly opposed: 87% believe no unionist should accept the position of Deputy First Minister.

The situation is reversed among UUP supporters with 77% saying a unionist should accept the role if Michelle O’Neill was First Minister.

The DUP is the party most divided on the issue — 51% are against taking the Deputy First Minister position but 38% are in favour of it.

While 29% of unionists say they would consider switching from their preferred party to another if it had a chance of preventing a Sinn Fein First Minister, 44% insist they’ll stick with their original party regardless.

Another 24% say they believe their party of choice has the best chance of beating Sinn Fein anyway.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

While almost a half of DUP voters (49%) at the last Assembly election now say they would vote for a different party — including over a quarter for the TUV — that’s down from a 58% vote leakage in our August poll.

But while the DUP’s performance has improved, Sir Jeffrey’s personal ratings have worsened significantly.

Almost two-thirds of voters (66%) think he is doing a bad or awful job, including 41% of unionists. Both Jim Allister and Doug Beattie score far higher among unionists with only a quarter of people rating them poorly.

The most popular political figure in Northern Ireland is yet again Robin Swann, a position the Health Minister has held all year. Some 71% of people believe he is doing a good or great job.

While the UUP’s support has fallen, Doug Beattie still scores strongly. With 46% of people rating him positively, he’s the most popular party leader.

Naomi Long is next on 39%, followed by Colum Eastwood on 37%. While Michelle O’Neill lags behind on 31%, her scores have improved. She has put the Bobby Storey funeral behind her and the Deputy First Minister is much less toxic than she was a year ago.

She remains unpopular with unionists — two thirds of whom rate her performance as bad or awful. But only 12% of nationalists say the same, whereas twice that number view Colum Eastwood negatively. The most unpopular politician among nationalists is Sir Jeffrey — a staggering 92% say he’s doing a bad or awful job.

Among Alliance and Green supporters, 86% rate the DUP leader very negatively, while only 32% view O’Neill the same way. It suggests those voters are more likely to transfer to Sinn Fein than the DUP in May.

Asked for their preferred way forward in tackling post-Brexit problems, Northern Ireland joining the Republic in a united Ireland and becoming part of the EU is the most popular choice (36%).

Thirty per cent of voters believe we should remain in the UK with some form of cross-border customs checks. Some 29% think a special arrangement, such as the protocol, is the best option.

Among unionists, 55% favour customs checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and 36% see the protocol as the best way forward .

Some 78% of nationalists believe Irish unity is the best solution, and just 20% the protocol.

Two-thirds of Alliance and Green voters favour the protocol, and a quarter Irish unity.