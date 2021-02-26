DUP leader defends her meeting with loyalist group over protocol

Foster says talks were 'appropriate' given shared concerns over Brexit

Arlene Foster has defended meeting a representative group for loyalist paramilitaries over the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting it is important to listen to communities voicing concern.

The First Minister outlined her rationale behind her meeting with the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) at an Executive media briefing yesterday.

The LCC represents groups including the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

Insisting it was "absolutely" appropriate for her attend the meeting she added: "And I will do so again, because it's important that all communities have a voice in the political process.

"I am absolutely a constitutional and political politician and therefore it is important that I listen to all voices in the loyalist and unionist community."

Mrs Foster, along with her deputy leader Nigel Dodds and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, discussed opposition to the protocol with the LCC. She said the conversations would continue.

"I was very pleased to meet with the LCC today and to hear their concerns from their community and listen to those shared concerns about the protocol, about the status of the United Kingdom, about the Belfast Agreement," she said.

The development comes amid growing anger among loyalists at new checks on goods arriving at ports here, with claims an economic wedge has been driven between NI and the rest of the UK which undermines the Union.

There was controversy last month after it emerged that NIO officials had met a delegation from the LCC that included several prominent loyalists.

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon said the DUP had provided loyalist groups with political cover.

"There is no place for armed gangs who are involved in serious crimes including murder, drug dealing, racketeering, extortion, and who recently have been making threats of violence," she said. "What the public want to hear from the DUP and those in positions of leadership is to make it clear to the UVF, the UDA or whatever armed loyalist gang it is that they have no place in society or in our communities. No one should be giving cover to anyone involved in these activities."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said both sides are committed to the "proper implementation" of the protocol.

Yesterday, Tory Brexiteers joined the DUP in calling on Boris Johnson to scrap the protocol. The European Research Group (ERG) published a report which concluded it had a "profound and negative effect". It said the UK Government should tell Brussels that it intends to pass a new law to "redress the trade diversion and societal pressures" created by the protocol.

ERG chairman Mark Francois said the protocol has to go or "we will not let matters rest there".

The Prime Minister's press secretary Allegra Stratton said there were "outstanding problems with the protocol" but "the discussions are ongoing".

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh said the ERG had voted for Mr Johnson's Brexit deal, including the protocol, but now wants to create further instability. "The ERG - and this cannot be stressed enough - voted for this," she said.

"This was the deal they demanded, for the Brexit they chose. Now they would rather tear things down, and provoke further instability, than show even a hint of responsibility."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said the ERG report was "heavy on rhetoric but light on solutions".

"Tory MPs in the ERG who championed this kind of Brexit, and voted for the deal which included the protocol, are hardly in a position to make further demands now," he said.