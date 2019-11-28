DUP manifesto to focus on delivery: Foster

The DUP's general election manifesto - set to be launched today - will focus on delivery, Arlene Foster has said.

Speaking yesterday the DUP leader said her party had "a 12-point plan to get NI moving again", which it launched last week. It focused on what a restored Stormont could deliver, rather than Westminster, and mentioned Brexit only once.

"It's a plan to deliver on the people's priorities of health, education, jobs, childcare and protecting the vulnerable through having a working Assembly back and Ministers in place," Mrs Foster said. The MLA said the DUP manifesto will be "focused on delivery for the people of Northern Ireland".

"We used our influence in the last Parliament to deliver £1.5bn extra for our hospitals, schools and roads," she said. "Only a strong DUP team returned to Westminster will be able to maximise Northern Ireland's influence in the next Parliament.

"Northern Ireland has not had a ministerial-led government for over 1,000 days. This isn't acceptable. At this election, others will seek a mandate yet again to do nothing.

"Nothing in the Assembly and nothing in Parliament. It is the DUP that is seeking a mandate to turn up, a mandate to work and a mandate to get Northern Ireland moving again."