DUP MP Sammy Wilson says EU ‘is not prepared to work’ towards solution on NI Protocol

DUP MP hits out after reports Protocol Bill will be shelved to pave way for February deal

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said the Government is “whistling in the wind” if it believes that putting the NI Protocol Bill on hold to see if a deal can be agreed with the EU will work.

The DUP Brexit spokesman was speaking after a Sunday Times report that said progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was to be shelved until after the new year in a bid to pave the way for a February deal with the EU.

The newspaper reported senior officials saying the Bill would not be returned to the Lords this year, to give negotiators time to hammer out a ‘St Valentine’s Day agreement’.

But the MP for East Antrim said: “If the Government decides or has decided not to progress the Protocol Bill, they’re making a grave mistake.”

He added: “We already know the EU are not serious and haven’t been serious.

“If they’re aiming to have the Assembly up and running without the protocol dealt with, they’re whistling in the wind. It’s not going to happen.”

Mr Wilson also said that all “indications from ministers” suggested that there had not been “any substantial movement” on protocol negotiations. Mr Wilson said that the correct way to handle this lack of movement was to “put pressure” on the EU by saying “if you’re not prepared to work towards resolving these issues”, then the Government would need to take a more “strident approach”.

“Immediately by suggesting this, the Government is removing one of the levers it has to try and force the EU into negotiations,” he added.

“Only last week or the week before, you had the EU president insulting the UK by comparing them to the Russians and Ukraine in relation to their dealings with Ireland.”

According to reports, figures in London and the European bloc believe a deal can be done by February to stop any disruption to preparations in April for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is believed any potential visit by US President Joe Biden depends on a deal on the protocol and the restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

“They’re fully slipping the foot off the pedal if they think that we’re going to facilitate Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland and facilitate those who want to have celebrations around the Good Friday agreement,” said Mr Wilson.

“If Joe Biden wants to come over and celebrate the anniversary of the Belfast Agreement with all of the institutions in pieces, it will not be much of a celebration.”

Mr Wilson also questioned the legitimacy of celebrating the anniversary of the peace deal.

“The Good Friday Agreement was about ensuring that the consent of the people of Northern Ireland was the only ground on which our position within the United Kingdom could be changed,” he said.

“And clearly that consent principle has now been removed, so why would we facilitate the working of the Good Friday Agreement?

“Don’t forget there are officials within the Foreign Office and Downing Street whose main aim seems to be to get us back in the EU.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said “the British Government should withdraw its threats to break international law and scrap the Protocol Bill”.

“The protocol protects the all-island economy and businesses from the worst impacts of Brexit and prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland,” he said.

“The British Government has denied people here a voice on the DUP’s blockade of the Executive on the basis that it needed space to work to restore the Executive.”

He also said the Government needed to “get serious” about negotiations with the EU.

SDLP Europe spokesperson Claire Hanna said “the only way we are going to resolve the small number of outstanding issues around the protocol is through good faith negotiations between the EU and the UK Government, despite what some parties here would have you believe”.

“Anything that makes an agreement more likely is to be welcomed,” she added.

UUP South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken said the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement “succeeded because the Northern Ireland political parties — as well as the UK, Irish and US — were fully involved in the process”.

“It’s ironic that in some quarters President Biden’s as-yet-unnamed envoy is being seen as a breakthrough, yet the voice of political parties here is being studiously and deliberately ignored,” he said.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry MP said that a pause in the Protocol Bill would be “helpful” and welcomed by his party if it achieved better communication between the UK and EU.

“This legislation was dangerous and counterproductive to building trust,” he added.

He said that while relations between the UK and EU had seemed to improve recently, Alliance was “concerned at the slow rate of development, as NI continues to be left without devolved institutions”.

“Significant work has still to be done, and last week I challenged the Prime Minister to inject some momentum into the talks, and to visit Northern Ireland as soon as possible to engage with local stakeholders,” he said.