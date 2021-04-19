DUP refusal to engage with north-south bodies on protocol issues will continue, vows Lord Dodds

Lord Dodds has said the DUP will continue to refuse to engage with north-south bodies if doing so “implements or reinforces” the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deputy leader reiterated his party’s position on the matter yesterday after SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) transport meeting could not go ahead on Friday due to no unionist minister having been nominated. Ms Mallon said she was “shocked” the meeting did not go ahead, insisting there is an onus on the DUP “to be open and honest” with the public about its position on NSMC meetings.

Lord Dodds said: “I can’t comment on the specific details why a minister wasn’t available other than the junior minister who was due to go was not available, and the agenda hadn’t been agreed, something which was known before the meeting was purported to take place.”

He said the DUP position on the north-south issue” is clear”.

“We won’t be anything on north-south bodies which implements or reinforces the NI Protocol, which does so much damage to everyone in Northern Ireland, consumers and businesses alike.

“Our position is very open. As far as normal business, like Covid, other issues to the benefit of Northern Ireland, of course we’ll engage. That has always been our approach.”

When it was put it to Lord Dodds that two NSMC meetings the DUP had failed to engage with had been about transport and languages, and not the protocol, it was effectively a “boycott in all but name”, the senior DUP member insisted the party was adhering to its “five-point plan”.

In February, the DUP unveiled its plan after warning that north-south relationships will be “impacted” by their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing post-Brexit arrangements.

The party also pledged to oppose all protocol-related measures in the Assembly. Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance had been critical of the failure of Friday’s meeting to take place.

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster later claimed the meeting did not happen due to a timing issue and insisted it would take place in the future.

Ms Mallon insisted that the DUP is legally obligated to engage with north-south bodies under the Good Friday Agreement, insisting the meeting’s agenda had been “cleared” by herself, her counterpart in Dublin and the Deputy First Minister, adding: “The First Minister is the only person not to clear the papers”.

“I have as yet to get a single reason why there was any concern or difficulty with the papers to be tabled or discussed or decided upon the meeting,” she said.

A north-south meeting is due to take place this week with Economy Minister Diane Dodds, Lord Dodds’ wife, and her counterpart in the Republic. Lord Dodds wouldn’t be drawn on whether she would be attending.