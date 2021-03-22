DUP reiterates commitment to New Decade New Approach after report of bid to 'block' Irish language laws over protocol

Unionists are opposed to the protocol, claiming it undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has reiterated its commitment to the New Decade, New Approach Agreement - and with it the provision for Irish language legislation - after a report the party would block any new act over the NI Protocol issues.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show reported the long-awaited legislation will be "off the table" while the protocol remains in place.

It comes after First Minister Arlene Foster said a wider languages and cultural bill would be introduced at the Assembly before next year's election.

Responding to the reports, the party said: "The DUP is committed to the balanced upholding of all aspects of the devolution settlement.

“Each strand can only fully function when the others are working properly. They are all interdependent.

“We have seen the erection of barriers between GB and NI on trade and the application of laws governing our country as well as blatant disrespect for the unionist identity.

“We remain committed to New Decade New Approach. All of these issues must be addressed and resolved along with the NDNA commitments if we are to achieve stability for Northern Ireland.

“The way forward is through dialogue and political discussion.”

While the DUP has never admitted agreeing to an Irish Language Act, Irish language provision was agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement to restore the Assembly.

It will include the appointment of an Irish Language Commissioner and official recognition of the language's status.

Mrs Foster told the Assembly earlier this month that legislation on a wider "package of identity and cultural pieces", including the Irish language and Ulster Scots, would be introduced before the end of the current mandate.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the legislation must be honoured and delivered by the Executive and the UK and Irish Governments.

"There will be no renegotiating or backsliding on commitments," she warned.

Her party colleague John O'Dowd said "the rights of the Irish language community cannot be held hostage to the disaster of the Tory DUP Brexit".

“This commitment must be delivered on," the Upper Bann MLA said.

Alliance Parry MP Stephen Farry described the DUP source's comments as "disappointing and concerning".

"This was a core issue as to why the Assembly was down for almost three years, three years where a lot of damage was done to our public services and our economy," the North Down MP said.

Mr Farry accepted the Assembly was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it was "frustrating" Irish language legislation had not yet materialised.

"I think this just adds more instability, uncertainty, it undermines the foundations of devolution. None of this is good whatsoever and the strategy the DUP are employing is going to be entirely self defeating and counter productive," he said.

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said the DUP's actions had been "pretty shabby".

"They should come out and be clear about where they are on an Irish Language Act," the South Belfast MLA said.

"This constant drumbeat of ramping up tensions, with unnamed quotes, threats to bring down Stormont or blocking an Irish Language Act if they don't get what they want over the protocol, how undemocratic is that?"

Unionists are furious at the protocol, which they believe cuts them off from the rest of the UK after the creation of a trade border in the Irish Sea to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to address unionist concerns, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents paramilitary groups including the UVF and UDA, wrote to the PM saying they were withdrawing their support for the Good Friday Agreement over the issue.

LCC Chairman David Campbell has claimed the DUP will be willing to collapse Stormont if the protocol is not addressed.

However, the party rejected this, saying they were "bemused" at Mr Campbell's comments and called on him to withdraw them "in the interests of accuracy".

The Irish language has proved controversial in Northern Ireland for many years, with unionists associating it with the Republican movement.

After the collapse of the Assembly in January 2018 failure to agree a way forward on Irish language legislation repeatedly scuppered attempts to restore the institutions.