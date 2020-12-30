DUP told to face up to its role in creating border in Irish Sea

Empey leads chorus of criticism as SDLP leader says it's 'beginning of the end for UK'

The DUP is facing fierce criticism from rivals, who have urged the party to accept it played a role in the creation of a border in the Irish Sea.

Westminster has been recalled today to vote on the Prime Minister's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, which yesterday won the backing of the Brexiteer backbenchers, who have said the agreement "preserves the UK's sovereignty".

The Assembly is also due to debate the deal, although it has no real effect on what happens.

None of Northern Ireland's MPs who attend Westminster - the DUP, SDLP and Alliance - will vote for it. However, the DUP, the only main party here that backed Brexit, said it will oppose the deal because the divorce settlement imposes customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Critics have urged the DUP to accept the outcome as a result of its actions over Brexit. Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey argued that the Northern Ireland Protocol came about after the DUP initially indicated acceptance of it.

The protocol, part of the Withdrawal Agreement, was designed to avoid the need for border checks on the island of Ireland when the UK leaves the EU. It achieved that by creating new customs and regulatory processes on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain - the so-called Irish Sea border and DUP leader Arlene Foster's "blood red line" that she vowed not to cross.

Lord Empey said Boris Johnson's amendments to the protocol were unveiled in October 2019, and included border inspection points, and an ongoing role for the European Court in Northern Ireland's affairs.

"Crucially, no such rules or European Court involvement would apply to Great Britain," he said.

"I pointed out that immediately this document was released, Arlene Foster and her DUP colleagues endorsed these proposals, describing them as 'a serious and sensible way forward'.

"(Deputy Leader) Lord Dodds didn't like what I was saying and accused me of telling lies. I offered on a radio programme to withdraw my claims and apologise if my statement had been factually incorrect.

"Needless to say, I have received no evidence that I was factually incorrect. So, at the risk of annoying Nigel and his colleagues once more, I say again that on 2 October 2019, the DUP endorsed a regulatory border in the Irish Sea, with all the add-ons of Border Inspection posts etc.

"As a result of this decision, Boris Johnson was able to go to Brussels and Dublin and claim that he had unionist consent for his plan."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood told Radio Ulster he believed Brexit marked "the beginning of the end for the UK".

"I think unionists need to think very carefully about where the DUP have led them. They've led them into a situation where we're going to have an economic border in the Irish Sea.

"They have been sold a pup by the Brexiteers and they have put themselves and their community in a very, very difficult position."

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the party would be voting against the deal as it didn't mitigate the impact of the protocol on Northern Ireland. He said Mr Johnson had "relinquished on his promises" not to treat Northern Ireland differently, and forced his deal through.

He added: "Colum Eastwood needn't think he can re-write history and put the blame on others, when he and his party argued vociferously against having the checks that will now take place at ports in Northern Ireland".

He said it was "not the case" that the deal pushes Northern Ireland out of the Union, "and over time we will see the UK and its economy doing well.

Meanwhile, Alliance has said it will be voting against the trade deal in the Commons today.

Stephen Farry MP said: "This is what Brexit looks like, I'm afraid, and that shouldn't be a surprise to anybody."