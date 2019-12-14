DUP veteran Nigel Dodds could make a rapid return to NI politics

DUP deputy leader - and the party's leader in the House of Commons - Nigel Dodds was North Belfast's MP for 18 years, having taken the seat from Cecil Walker in a devastating blow to the Ulster Unionist Party in 2001.

The 61-year-old barrister, known for keeping a low public profile, has always steered clear of controversy and has been a key strategist within the DUP, particularly since he took up the Westminster reins in 2010.

Don't be surprised therefore if he makes a rapid return to front-line politics; there is, after all, a DUP MLA place up for grabs in Upper Bann - where he lives - now that party colleague Carla Lockhart has become an MP.

Born in Londonderry, the father-of-two, who is married to MEP Diane Dodds, was educated at Portora Royal School and St John's College, Cambridge, where he graduated with a First in Law.

The couple now have two children (a son and daughter), having lost another son, Andrew, 21 years ago. Tragedy hit the Dodds family when nine-year-old Andrew, who had been suffering from spina bifida and hydrocephalus, died after a long battle in 1998.

Mr Dodds has previously described his son as a "bright and cheerful boy" saying: "The lives of those who came into contact with him were enriched, and our lives were certainly enriched by having him."

First elected in 1985, Mr Dodds has been subjected to numerous attacks over the years and in December 1996, the IRA attempted to kill him. An RUC officer was injured when the gunmen fired at police guarding Mr Dodds when he was visiting his seriously ill son at the Royal Children's Hospital in west Belfast.

Mr Dodds' constituency office was also targeted by the Continuity IRA in 2003 when a viable improvised explosive device was left outside the office. The bomb was later defused by the Army.

He was also rushed to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital in 2013 after he was struck in the head with a brick and knocked unconscious for 10 minutes when violence erupted in north Belfast.

In 2007 it emerged that Mr Dodds had claimed the most expenses compared to the rest of Northern Ireland's MPs.

