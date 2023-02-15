DUP: We’ll decide if any NI Protocol deal meets seven tests

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said the ‘democratic deficit’ is the key issue to be dealt with.

Speculation that a Brexit deal reported to be completed within the next fortnight meets the DUP’s seven tests is “spin”, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has said.

Sources close to the negotiations have indicated that an announcement is close, with a potential deal ready to meet the DUP’s ‘seven tests’ on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Wilson said it was up to his party to be the “final arbiters” on whether any deal meets the conditions laid down by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in 2021.

"There is much speculation about the deal which the PM is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUPs 7 tests,” he said.

“The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters as to whether or not it meets our 7 tests. Of course, it must also meet the Government’s own tests and promises made in the NI Protocol Bill.

Read more Unionist parties bid to install NI centenary stone at Stormont approved

“The fundamental issue to be dealt with is the democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law. If this is not dealt with then the deal will fall short of what is required to restore the political institutions.”

It comes after UK government sources said a new Brexit deal understood to be ready within a fortnight would meet the DUP’s seven red lines.

Downing Street is set to declare the new Brexit deal reached with the EU will meet all seven of the conditions set by the DUP for the renegotiation in the hope of restarting power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

During talks in Brussels the UK team have encouraged the EU to agree terms that will be seen to meet the demands laid out by some unionists in Northern Ireland.

Briefings detailing how each of the DUP’s red lines are met by the new terms of trade are expected to be issued alongside the announcement, with a well-placed source telling The Telegraph that ‘it meets all seven tests’.

Both negotiating teams are hoping the move can convince the DUP to end its protest over power-sharing at Stormont and restore devolved government in Northern Ireland.

The extent to which back channels between Downing Street and the DUP leadership have been used remains unclear, but it is understood the DUP have not been formally presented with full details of the new deal yet.

What are the DUP’s seven tests?

The DUP laid out their seven tests in July 2021. They demanded that any new arrangements must: