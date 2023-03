DUP’s Diane Forsythe: ‘I don’t have time to worry about Jim Wells... I am a busy woman and a mum’

Diane Forsythe breaks silence over ex-party veteran’s criticism of her selection as she goes on the campaign trail in South Down

On the hustings: DUP candidate Diane Forsythe speaks to Georgia Cully. Credit: Peter Morrison

Suzanne Breen Mon 18 Apr 2022 at 05:06