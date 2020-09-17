DUP's Donaldson advises US politicians to read Good Friday Agreement after Biden's Brexit intervention

DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has advised US politicians to "read the Belfast Agreement" before commenting on it.

The Lagan Valley MP was speaking after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said there would be no future trade deal between the US and UK if the Good Friday Agreement was not respected.

Former Vice-President Mr Biden, who is leading President Donald Trump in a series of polls ahead of the November election, is the latest US politician to wade into the row over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill.

Mr Biden tweeted: "We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."

The remarks echoed those of Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Sir Jeffrey said the "rhetoric from Washington is growing increasingly ridiculous" and suggested the agreement was being used by people who hadn't read it to attack the UK's Brexit position.

"If a Presidential candidate and senior figures on Capitol Hill are going to speak about the Belfast Agreement, they should at least accept that a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom drives a coach and horses through the Belfast Agreement," the DUP MP said. "Does the close alliance of the UK and the USA in defeating international terrorism count for nothing? Are American politicians happy to thrash that critical relationship, including its vital security cooperation and harm the enormous trading opportunities between our two countries?"

Sir Jeffrey pointed out that no unionist parties supported the current Withdrawal Agreement, "yet Washington doesn't seem to care despite consensus being at heart of the Belfast Agreement".

"Do unionist voices not matter in DC or is it just about the Irish-American vote rather than peace in Belfast?," he asked.

UUP leader Steve Aiken

UUP leader Steve Aiken also criticised Mr Biden's comments and asked him to "recognise that placing a border in the Irish Sea is against the principles of the Belfast Agreement".

Calling the comments on the Good Friday Agreement "regrettably predictable", the South Antrim MLA asked Mr Biden "to read it carefully and consider all sections of that Agreement and its implications".

"The peace process, so hard fought for, is not just the property of one section of our still fractious society. I’d respectfully ask him to carefully balance and guard his comments, lest for the sake of garnering electoral support, he fundamentally undermines the very peace he seeks to support," Mr Aiken said.

Mr Biden's intervention was more warmly received by Northern Ireland's other parties.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood responded on social media writing: "There you are Boris Johnson. Maybe you'll listen now. Thank you Joe Biden, always a great friend to our peace process."

Sinn Fein vice-President Michelle O'Neill also welcomed the statement, with Alliance MP Stephen Farry calling it a "very significant intervention".

"I want to see a US-UK Free Trade Deal, but it isn’t going to happen if the UK Government undermines the Good Friday Agreement. Even today in the Commons, the Brexit fanatics were still in denial of the dead end to their ambitions," he said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is visiting Washington DC this week to discuss the issue with senior US politicians.

Before a meeting with Ms Pelosi in Washington, Mr Raab accused Brussels of the "politicisation" of Northern Ireland issues in the context of Brexit trade talks.

He said the EU stance threatened the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Raab said he had made clear the UK has an "absolute" commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.