DUP’s Donaldson slammed for claims he will risk Stormont collapse over NI protocol protest

Justice Minister Naomi Long says she won’t be ‘manipulated’ into crashing Assembly

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has slammed reports DUP leadership candidate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is prepared to risk collapsing Stormont over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Alliance Party leader made the comments after a report on the BBC Nolan Live programme which claimed Sir Jeffrey was willing to “ramp up” opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol and cut off North South cooperation, even if it led to others collapsing the Assembly.

It was reported that even though this would breach the ministerial code it could, it was claimed, prompt others outside the DUP to collapse the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Commenting on Twitter, Mrs Long said: "Calling this DUP contest (between Sir Jeffrey and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots) a ‘leadership election’ is giving it a credibility it doesn't deserve. It's a race to the bottom.

“If either ‘leader’ thinks we'll be manipulated into collapsing the Assembly for them, they must think our heads button up the back.”

Speaking on the Stephen Nolan programme, SDLP MP Claire Hanna said any boycott of north/south bodies was “childish and myopic” and that it represented the worst aspect of politics in Northern Ireland.

"Let’s be clear, what exactly the DUP want is either unclear or undeliverable. But they’re saying ‘we’ll wreck the place.’

"And I think most people will hear that and think ‘here we go again.’ We’re still picking up the pieces of the last standoff in terms of the backlog in decisions and waiting times and delayed investment.

"And I think the public and the wider business community will be running out of patience that we have to go through these dramas.”

MP for Lagan Valley Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has already vowed to “vigorously oppose the protocol both in principle and practice” and warned that he intends to “take further steps” that will impact North-South relations.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that a nine page manifesto sent to DUP MLAs and MPs takes issue with leadership rival Edwin Poots’ “mixed messaging” on the protocol.

Despite the Agriculture Minister’s vocal opposition to the Irish Sea border, Mr Poots’ officials were still heavily involved in building its infrastructure.

Sir Jeffrey stated in his manifesto that he would not shy away from facing “the gravest challenge facing unionism.”

Meanwhile, a Sinn Fein MLA has told a Stormont committee that the DUP’s boycott of North/South meetings is causing damage to the local economy.

“Given the importance of agriculture and the agri-food industry to our economy, surely the continuing boycotting of North/South Ministerial Council meetings is doing more damage to our ecomony than any glossy document will do for the recovery of our economy,” John O’Dowd said.