DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: I’ve time for Cameroon job and will stand in Assembly election for Lagan Valley

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will use time he has set aside for parliament to work as a trade envoy for the UK government to Cameroon.

He also said he would run for a Lagan Valley MLA seat unless a position became available sooner.

And, his party was “focused on the issues that matter” now after its recent turmoil at the top of the party.

Sir Jeffrey was appointed to the Cameroon trade role on Monday. It is in addition to his role as a trade envoy to Egypt.

The announcement has raised eyebrows in his party with some believing he should focus on matters closer to home.

Asked on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster if he had the time for the new job, Sir Jeffrey said he was pleased to have his position expanded.

“These roles are undertaken in my capacity as a member of parliament, they don’t interfere with my other roles particularly as leader of the DUP.

“I will do this work allocated within the time I set aside for my work in parliament. I am hoping to see a significant increase in trade with Cameroon.”

The Lagan Valley MP said he thought the reason he had been handed the role was after the success in securing trade with Egypt.

He said when he takes up the First Minister position, he will relinquish the roles.

Sir Jeffery, again reiterated, he will return to the Assembly once a position becomes available.

He would not rule out taking Arlene Foster’s Fermanagh seat should she step down before the election. He also denied it was not the case he was holding off his return for fear of the party losing his Westminster seat.

He said, should a seat not become available, he would lead the party into the Assembly election and compete for a seat in Lagan Valley.

He said he would be confident the party could win three seats meaning Paul Givan and Edwin Poots could retain theirs.

He said: “My MLA team is fully behind me as leader and that is evident from contacts I have had with them and meetings we have had.

“Things are settled down now in the party. We are now focused on the job at hand which includes tackling the NI Protocol and dealing with the legacy of our troubled past.

“Of course it is a big ask to ask an MLA to step aside... the MLAs are elected by their constituents, they have a mandate to continue in their role until the next Assembly election.

“It is only for circumstances such as personal reasons they may wish to step down before the election that a vacancy would arise.

“In Arlene’s case, she continues as an MLA, she is a much-valued member of our Assembly team. I don’t know at this stage if Arlene would be stepping down in advance of the election.

“There are no vacancies. I am content to continue in my role, because actually many of the big issues such as legacy, such as removing the Irish Sea border are Westminster focused.”

Sir Jeffrey said his priority remained the Northern Ireland Protocol and he had held a number of high level meetings in London on the matter and they would continue.

He said he would occasionally visit Cameroon although most work was based in the UK.

He said he had been working closely with Invest NI and would be encouraging Northern Ireland businesses to consider trade with Africa and in particular Cameroon.

First Minister Paul Givan has said he would like to see Covid restrictions lifted in September.

Asked about that Sir Jeffrey said they had to be cautious.

He said they would consider the evidence at the time and take a “proportionate and consistent” decision on that basis.

“We want to see people and life return to normality as quickly as possible but we also have a responsibility to safe guard the lives of the people of Northern Ireland and that is our first priority.”

He urged everyone to get vaccinated saying it was important to prevent the virus spread.