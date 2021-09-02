DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urges Varadkar to adopt fresh approach over Brexit protocol ahead of meeting

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his meeting with Leo Varadkar today will be “meaningless” unless the Tanaiste adopts a new approach on the protocol. Mr Varadkar is in Northern Ireland for talks with political and business leaders which will be dominated by post-Brexit arrangements and Covid recovery. He met Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy last night ahead of talks with Sir Jeffrey today. But the DUP leader said: “A fresh visit from Leo Varadkar to Northern Ireland will be meaningless unless he comes with a fresh approach.

“Mr Varadkar and some others spent years scaremongering about checkpoints that would never exist. “He has championed a protocol which fundamentally undermines the Belfast Agreement.

“It was Leo Varadkar as the then Taoiseach who insisted on such arrangements with fellow EU leaders.

“If the Irish Sea border remains, then Mr Varadkar will return as Taoiseach with a legacy of relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic fundamentally undermined and political progress in Northern Ireland reversed.”

The DUP leader added: “Mr Varadkar faces a choice. He can continue with the rhetoric of recent years and watch those events unfold or he can adopt a new spirit of positive co-operation. “Arrangements which respect both the EU single market and Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market are not just achievable but would deliver on the promise of protecting the Belfast Agreement.”

SIr Jeffrey said that the Tanaiste and the Dublin government were not passengers in the process. “Harming our relationship with the rest of the UK means that other relationships are harmed as well. Those are the choices Mr Varadkar and others must face in the coming days,” he added.

Conor Murphy represented Sinn Fein at the meeting with Mr Varadkar after Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted Covid-19. He said: “I am sure issues like the all-Ireland response to Covid will be on the agenda. “I have no doubt issues around the European Union and the British government’s negotiations on leaving the EU and the protocol will also be up for discussion.”

Mr Varadkar also met SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and the deputy leader Nicola Mallon yesterday. Mr Eastwood said they held positive discussions covering “important issues and all-island co-operation”.