Early Stormont election push follows condemnation of resignation of Paul Givan

Rival Stormont parties also voice concerns over effect on vital services and legislation

There has been widespread condemnation of the First Minister’s resignation from across the political spectrum, with concerns about what impact Paul Givan’s departure will have on vital services and legislation.

As the Lagan Valley MLA tendered his resignation Sinn Fein called on the Secretary of State to call an early election.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said the DUP’s actions “have consequences” adding that Brandon Lewis should bring forward the Assembly election which was due to take place in early May.

However, there are fears that essential legislation could be stymied if Stormont goes into an early period of purdah.

“We cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning executive and Sinn Féin will not facilitate this,” Ms McDonald said. “In the absence of a functioning executive, an early election must be called and the people must have their say. We can do so much better than this chaotic theatre.”

Michelle O’Neill, who also lost her position as Deputy First Minister as a result of the DUP resignation said the move was an “act of harm towards wider society here”.

“We had huge opportunity here in prioritising the health budget and the DUP for their own selfish interests have walked away from all of that today and left such collateral damage behind them in terms of the wider community impact,” she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “Destabilising the institutions will not be in the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland and it will not remove the Northern Ireland Protocol. Everything that politicians do should be to improve the lives of people here.

“We want to replace the NI Protocol and fix the problems it causes, but the only way to do that is through political negotiation and that is currently ongoing between the UK and the EU. As unionists we must engage with the process and use what influence we have.

“Every time we walk away we end up coming back with our tail between our legs and in a weaker position. We have allowed people to lead us down that road for far too long.”

Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said the resignation left a “zombie Executive, unable to bring new legislation”.

“That has potentially dire implications for vital public services, given we have yet to agree a budget for next year”, she said.

“The people of Northern Ireland gave a resounding message during the last political impasse – they want devolution, with locally-accountable politicians taking decisions in the public interest. They want to see politicians focused on delivering for them.

“The DUP have still not learned that lesson and it’s ordinary people who will pay the price for this cynical electioneering.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called the DUP’s action a “gross betrayal” of families.

“The actions of the DUP leadership represent a gross betrayal of people in Northern Ireland. Whatever community you’re from, whatever your background or beliefs, no one benefits from this cynical, and totally predictable, electioneering stunt,” said the Foyle MP.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey called on the DUP to “step back from the brink”.

“Without an Executive being able to meet, key decisions which need to be taken to financially support some of our most vulnerable people in the midst of the ongoing pandemic and cost of living crisis will not be taken,” she added.

Victims and survivors of historical sexual abuse were expecting an apology from the First and Deputy First Ministers on March 11. Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, Fiona Ryan said the resignation “couldn’t come at a worse time for victims and survivors”.

“I am calling on the Executive to see and understand that the apology to victims and survivors goes beyond politics and the Executive has a duty to deliver the promised apology to victims and survivors of institutional childhood abuse.

“I have been listening and speaking with victims and survivors since this news broke. Words like anger and sadness don’t come near to describing their feelings. Rage, devastation and betrayal are far more accurate and underneath those is profound sadness”.

The Organ and Tissue Donation Bill is scheduled for its Final Stage in the Stormont Assembly on February 8.

Head of British Heart Foundation Fearghal McKinney said they would be seeking “urgent reassurance” that bill will reach its final stage as planned.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann (5) from west Belfast has been waiting on a new heart for over two years. His parents Máirtín and Seph and their families have been leading campaigners for a change in the law.

Reacting to the news Mairtin said: “We have heard different versions of what will happen next and clarity is needed now. We are calling on our politicians and decision makers to do everything in their power to make sure the Bill reaches its Final Stage next week”.

Women’s Aid NI also expressed concern that the resignation would impact vital legislation. CEO Sarah Mason said it was “devastating news for all women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse”.