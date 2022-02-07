Edwin Poots warns Executive won't exist until EU 'feet dragging' over protocol checks ends

MLAs met at Stormont for the first time on Monday since Paul Givan resigned as First Minister

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots leaves the Assembly Chamber through the Great Hall at Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

DUP MLA Edwin Poots has warned that the Northern Ireland Executive will not return as long as the EU continues to "drag its feet" over the NI Protocol.

Other members of the DUP reiterated their opposition to the Protocol and said it doesn't have the consent of the unionist community during Monday's debate in Stormont - the first since Paul Givan resigned as First Minister.

Mr Poots said: "We have appealed and appealed and appealed to the European Union to come to some logical position on this, but they have dragged their feet. The operational command paper in July was good in as far as it went, it would've been a basis for moving forward, but we have had feet dragging ever since.

"Well I'm sorry, you can feet drag as long as you like but there won't be an Executive to come back to while these checks exist."

However, the party was criticised by Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill for "recklessly" collapsing Stormont and obstructing the passage of important legislation including those on climate change, organ donation and an anti-stalking bill.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the DUP's actions were "unforgiveable" given that victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse were due to receive a long-awaited apology from the First and Deputy First Ministers.

The DUP MLA resigned on Thursday in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol. The move meant Michelle O'Neill automatically lost her position as deputy First Minister.

Local representatives met the Speaker Alex Maskey on Monday morning to discuss how legislation can be progressed without a First or deputy First Minister in place.

In a letter to MLAs following the Mr Givan's resignation, Mr Maskey said: “The Assembly will continue to carry out business until dissolution takes place.

“The Business Committee will schedule sittings of the Assembly as normal and the scrutiny of Executive legislation and Private Members’ Bills going through the Assembly can continue.

“While the wider political environment may not make things easier, I will remain focused on working with parties to deal with as much legislation as possible in the time available.”

