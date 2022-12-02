EU chief says there can be ‘no hard border’ on island of Ireland

Protocol issues can be solved, Von der Leyen tells Dail during visit

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her arrival at Government Buildings in Dublin

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there can be “no hard border on the island of Ireland” during a historic address to the Dáil on Thursday.

Ms von der Leyen said EU talks with Britain have a “new, more pragmatic spirit” and said she believes practical issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol can be resolved.

She quoted the Saw Doctors saying when the EU sits down with the British, they will do so with “an honest heart and an open mind”.

“We are listening closely to business and civil society stakeholders in Northern Ireland but the consequences of Brexit and the kind of Brexit chosen by the UK cannot be removed entirely,” she said.

“If both sides are sensitive to this careful balance, a workable solution is within reach,” adding she was encouraged by talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Let me reassure you: Ireland can always count on the European Union to stand by the Good Friday Agreement. There can be no hard border on the island of Ireland.”

She said the Irish Republic had gone “above and beyond” in its support for Ukraine.

Ms von der Leyen is on a two-day trip to Dublin, where she met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin before addressing the Dáil.

The two leaders discussed the war on Ukraine, the energy crisis, green transition and the Northern Ireland Protocol during her visit. “This country knows what it means to struggle for the right to exist,” Ms von der Leyen said in the Dáil.

“Today, another European nation is fighting for its independence. Of course, Ireland is far away from the front line in Ukraine, but you understand better than most why this war matters so much to all of us.

“Just like our friends in Eastern Europe, you know that in Ukraine there’s more at stake than the future of one country only. Ukraine is fighting for freedom itself, for self-rule, for the rules-based global order and Ireland has gone above and beyond.”

Mr Martin said Ireland’s decision to join the EU 50 years ago had been “vindicated time and time again” and that membership had made the country “safer, stronger and more prosperous”.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said that the protocol is necessary to protect Northern Ireland from “the damages inflicted” by Brexit.

Speaking in the Dail during the visit, Ms McDonald said that recent commitments by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to restore the Stormont institutions were “very, very welcome”, but action was needed.