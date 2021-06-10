EU threatening NI’s least well off: DUP’s Poots calls for ‘actions not words’ on Protocol

Biden concerns over Brexit customs row endangering peace ‘ill-informed’, says Sammy Wilson

DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he wants to see “actions not words” after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen backed the Northern Ireland Protocol as the "only solution" to prevent a hard border with the Republic, which must be implemented "completely".

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels ahead of the G7 summit, Ms von der Leyen said after years of debate, there had only been one solution found.

"We have a treaty on that - the Withdrawal Agreement. It has been signed by both sides. It is important that we now implement the protocol.

"We have shown flexibility, we will show flexibility, but the protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement have to be implemented completely."

Sammy Wilson. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Talks between Brexit minister Lord Frost and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday failed to make a breakthrough on the protocol.

The EU has threatened to launch a trade war against Britain if it fails to implement checks on goods entering Northern Ireland under the terms of the Brexit "divorce" settlement which Boris Johnson signed.

Lord Frost refused to rule out the prospect that the UK could unilaterally delay imposing checks on British-made sausages and other chilled meats due to come into force at the end of the month.

But Mr Poots told BBC Radio 4: “I’d like to see actions not words and I hear the threats that are going on with the issue around processed meats.

"Processed meat is typical of food that would be sold in Iceland and other shops. It’s very often the people lowest paid who utilise those pizzas, lasagnes and various commodities.”

He added: "The reality is that people with the least disposable income anywhere in the United Kingdom are being threatened by Ursula von der Leyen because they are threatening the UK over this particular issue. Her actions do not match her words and I think it’s critically important that that changes.

"If the European Union are going to be serious they are going to say ‘we do not want to hurt the people of Northern Ireland, we will talk to them and identify the problems’. We are willing to protect the European Single Market and take actions to protect that.

"We are not willing to accept the impositions of the European Union that is hurting every single individual, whether unionist or nationalist, whenever these grace periods end.”

Earlier DUP MP Sammy Wilson described US President Joe Biden’s support for the protocol and his concerns the row would have on peace as “ill-informed”.

“They ignore the central principle that the Northern Ireland Protocol breaches the Belfast Agreement in so many ways, not least the removal of any concern for the concerns of the unionist population,” he said.

"Secondly he ignores the economic damage which the protocol is doing.

"I don’t think we would expect anything different from Mr Biden’s comments.”

Mr Biden is due to raise the issue with Boris Johnson when the pair meet later on Thursday.

In the US president's first overseas visit, aides said he will stress the need to "stand behind" the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The issue has threatened to overshadow the prime minister's first meeting with the president and his hosting of the G7 summit, which begins on Friday in Cornwall.

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said claims about the disruption caused by the protocol have been exaggerated.

“I think there is a gross distortion of the impact it is having,” she said.

“It is causing frustrations for people, particularly smaller businesses and has annoyed people but that is being elevated to some sort of ‘Mad Max’ scenario where people are implying there are empty shelves and mass disorder. That really isn’t the case.”

Mr Biden's close interest in issues affecting Ireland will mean that the dispute over the protocol will feature heavily in discussions with the UK and European Union over the coming days of intense diplomatic activity in Cornwall.

According to The Times, Mr Biden took the extraordinary step of ordering the United States' most senior diplomat in London, Yael Lempert, to deliver a demarche - a formal protest - in a meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost on June 3.

The newspaper reported that Government minutes of the meeting said: "Lempert implied that the UK had been inflaming the rhetoric, by asking if he would keep it 'cool'."

The US charge d'affaires indicated that if Mr Johnson accepted demands to follow EU rules on agricultural standards, Mr Biden would ensure that it would not "negatively affect the chances of reaching a US/UK free trade deal".

Mr Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One: "President Biden has been crystal clear about his rock-solid belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland.

"That agreement must be protected, and any steps that imperil or undermine it will not be welcomed by the United States."

Asked whether Mr Johnson's stance was imperilling the peace deal, Mr Sullivan said: "I'm not going to characterize that at this point. I'm only going to say that President Biden is going to make statements in principle on this front.

"He's not issuing threats or ultimatums; he's going to simply convey his deep-seated belief that we need to stand behind and protect this protocol."

Yesterday Mr Johnson said resolving the dispute with Brussels was "easily doable" and "what we want to do is make sure that we can have a solution that guarantees the peace process, protects the peace process, but also guarantees the economic and territorial integrity of the whole United Kingdom".