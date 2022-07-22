European Commission launches four legal procedures against UK over NI Protocol

The European Commission has launched four new infringement procedures against the UK for not complying with parts of the agreement concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The four new infringements join two procedures launched last month.

The EU group said “Despite repeated calls by the European Parliament, the 27 EU Member States and the European Commission to implement the Protocol, the UK government has failed to do so.”

"In a spirit of constructive cooperation, the Commission refrained from launching certain infringement procedures for over a year to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK. However, the UK's unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussion since last February and the continued passage of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through the UK Parliament go directly against this spirit.”

"The aim of these infringement procedures is to secure compliance with the Protocol in a number of key areas. This compliance is essential for Northern Ireland to continue to benefit from its privileged access to the European Single Market, and is necessary to protect the health, security and safety of EU citizens as well as the integrity of the Single Market.”

In their announcement the Commission list 4 issues which they consider to be examples of failures warranting the four infringements.

They are:

- Failing to comply with the applicable customs requirements, supervision requirements and risk controls on the movement of goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

- Failing to notify the transposition of EU legislation laying down general EU rules on excise duties, which will become applicable from 13 February 2023

- Failing to notify the transposition of EU rules on excise duties on alcohol and alcoholic beverages, which facilitate access for small and artisan producers to lower excise duty rates, among other provisions.

- Failing to implement EU rules on Value Added Tax (VAT) for e-commerce, namely the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS).