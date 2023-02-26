European Commission President set to travel to UK to work with PM on protocol deal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet in the UK on Monday (Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA) — © Steve Reigate/Daily Express

The Prime Minister is set to meet the President of the European Commission as they agree to keep working in person to resolve the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she will meet Rishi Sunak in Windsor on Monday.

"Today, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” they said in a joint statement.

“President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the Prime Minister in the UK tomorrow.”

It comes after speculation mounted that a deal could be announced imminently, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying Britain and the European Union were on the "cusp" of striking an agreement.

Speculation has been rife for the past week that the UK and the EU are about to announce a plan designed to solve trade frictions caused by the protocol.

Ms von der Leyen had been due to travel to Britain on Saturday to hold talks with Mr Sunak, as well as meet the King at Windsor Castle, but the plans were scrapped.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Cop27 (Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed progress but insisted that any resolution must secure the benefits of dual market access for businesses in Northern Ireland.

“The intense technical talks between the European Commission and the British Government aimed at securing the benefits of dual market access for businesses in Northern Ireland while addressing issues with implementation of the protocol are clearly reaching their conclusion.

"That will be positive news for people, businesses and communities here.

“All political parties in the North will study the contents of any deal in detail but we should all be approaching this moment in good faith and with a determination to restore the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement. The politics of division and deadlock must be abandoned in the days ahead.”

The Foyle MP cautioned against listening to those seeking “to bolster their own positions”.

“I have no doubt some will be tempted to wreck a deal. The wreckers must be resisted,” Mr Eastwood said.

“We must all be dedicated to finding agreement and working toward solutions.”

However, TUV leader Jim Allister said Monday is set to be “a day of unprecedented spin and possibly deception as pressure is piled on unionism” to give in on its demands.

“The anchor to which unionism must hold firm is that of sovereignty,” he added.

“If the deal does not remove colonial subjection to EU law and Brussels’ Customs Code, then Article 6 of the Acts of Union will remain in suspension and NI detached from the Union.

“It is a time for strength, not weakness.”

Meanwhile Mr Eastwood also addressed concerns about violence after senior UVF figures warned loyalists will “wreck the place” and said “the streets will be in flames” if the deal does not scrap the Irish Sea border.

“Over the last week, our people and our politics has been united in opposition to those who have tried to take us back to the ugliness of violence,” he said.

“Whether it comes from dissident republicans or loyalist crime gangs, we must all stand together to resist those whose only concern is their domination of our communities.

“I am confident that the PSNI and the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce will continue to work to dismantle these gangs and diminish their insidious influence on our communities and our political process.”

Some unionists and loyalists have expressed serious concerns over the terms of the deal, with paramilitary groups threatening serious disorder if their demands are not met.

In a sabre-rattling move, the UVF spent Friday evening placing boards throughout mid-Ulster and north Down calling for an end to the Irish Sea border.

A leading figure in the gang told Sunday Life: “What’s on the table doesn’t deliver the end of the Irish Sea border.

“The warnings from David Campbell [Loyalist Communities Council chairman] should have been heeded.

“His efforts to keep a lid on things are running out of road.

“Loyalists are now being mobilised, and rather than the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement being a celebration, the streets will be in flames.

“Loyalists will wreck the place. It is very easy to take the hand off the wheel and just allow the men off the leash.”

The latest announcement opens the door for a potential unveiling of fresh protocol terms during the German politician's visit on Monday. Speaking to The Sunday Times on Saturday, Mr Sunak said he planned to work all weekend to nail down revised terms as he looks to keep hardline Conservative Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party on side.

He told the newspaper he was "giving it everything we've got" to finalise a fix for the protocol, a Brexit treaty negotiated by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The protocol, signed by Mr Johnson in 2020, was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, with Northern Ireland continuing to follow EU rules on goods to prevent checks being needed when crossing into the Republic.

But the trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain created by the treaty has created Unionist tension, with Mr Sunak admitting that it had "unbalanced" the Good Friday Agreement that helped end the Troubles bloodshed in the province.