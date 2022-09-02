European Commission vice-president calls on UK to engage and warns against ‘further unilateral action’ on protocol

The European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has made a renewed call for the UK Government to “engage with us” and warned against “further unilateral action”.

Mr Sefcovic made the remarks at the British-Irish Association Conference on Friday and the warning comes ahead of the expected success of Liz Truss in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

In recent days briefings from the Foreign Secretary’s camp have suggested she would be willing to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol within a few days of potentially becoming Prime Minister.

Mr Sefcovic said Brussels is “fully committed to supporting peace in Northern Ireland” and also paid tribute to the late Lord David Trimble who passed away in July.

Read more European Union readying retaliatory trade sanctions if Liz Truss moves to override Northern Ireland Protocol

Mr Sefcovic told the audience the EU had made “far-reaching proposals” addressing concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol last October, but claimed these have “never been seriously picked up by my counterparts”.

“These proposals have however never been seriously picked up by my counterparts. In short, they were dismissed without consideration,” he said.

“The UK has not even engaged in any meaningful discussions with us since February.

“Instead, we are now faced with the UK government's continuing determination to push forward the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, set to disapply core elements of the Protocol.

“This unilateral action is naturally of great concern to the EU.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit. Negotiated between the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, it was how both sides overcame the main log-jam in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

However, unionists here are strongly opposed to the agreement and the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not return to the institutions at Stormont until legislation to override it has progressed fully through Westminster.

The UK Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will allow them to potentially override parts of the agreement. It is due to come before the House of Lords in early October where peers could potentially force changes to the legislation or delay it.

Addressing the Bill, the senior EU figure added: “Pursuing the Bill – in the face of abundant criticism in the UK and further afield – also means deep uncertainty.

“Because Northern Ireland now enjoys and is benefitting from its unique access to the EU's Single Market. The UK would surely not want to take further measures that would call these opportunities into question.

“Only joint solutions can create the legal certainty and predictability that people and businesses in Northern Ireland need and deserve.

“I am convinced that with political will and commitment, we can still explore the full potential of our far-reaching proposals and find a way forward.

“This call to the UK government to engage with us has been clear for over a year. And it still stands – also vis-à-vis the incoming UK Prime Minister and government.

“Further unilateral action may give the impression to many in the EU that the UK leadership is not that interested in cooperation with the EU.”