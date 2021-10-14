European court barely mentioned in my trip to NI, says Sefcovic

EU offers to cut red tape and protect medicine, but proposals fall short for DUP’s Donaldson

Maros Sefcovic said the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) was mentioned to him only once during discussions with local representatives.

The government has demanded the ECJ be removed from its role in the Northern Ireland Protocol as the arbitrator of disputes.

However, the EU’s latest proposals, which include an ‘express lane’ for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, do not offer any concession on this demand.

European Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic said a recent visit to Northern Ireland to meet stakeholders inspired many of yesterday’s proposals.

But he added: “I can tell you that in all the meetings I had, and I had quite a few, the issue of the European Court of Justice was mentioned once.

“When I first heard about this issue, it was probably in the command paper which was published by the UK government just before the summer break.”

Yesterday’s proposals aim to slash the red tape burden on Irish Sea trade.

The European Commission measures would see an 80% reduction in checks envisaged for retail agri-food products arriving from Great Britain.

The proposed changes would remove the prospect of certain British produce, including sausages, being banned from export to Northern Ireland.

They also include a 50% reduction in customs paperwork required to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

More products and companies would be exempt from customs tariffs as a result of expanded trusted trader arrangements and a concept that differentiates between goods destined for Northern Ireland and those at risk of onward transportation into the Irish Republic.

The EU offered to legislate to ensure there was no disruption to the supply line of medicines from Great Britain.

The commission also pledged to enhance engagement with stakeholders in Northern Ireland, including politicians, business representatives and other members of civic society. In return for the scaled-back checking regime, it has asked for certain safeguards to be implemented to provide extra assurances that products said to be destined for Northern Ireland do not end up crossing the Irish border.

These include labelling of certain products, making clear they are for sale in the UK only, and enhanced monitoring of supply chain movements and access to real-time trade flow information.

The EU said access to real-time data and the construction of checking facilities at ports in Northern Ireland were commitments the UK had made but was yet to deliver.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the proposals as a “starting point” that appeared to “fall far short of the fundamental change needed”.

He said he was looking ahead at “intensive, focused” UK-EU talks. “It is vital this new round of negotiations does not become another missed opportunity to make fundamental change and to replace the protocol,” Mr Donaldson added.

“Short-term fixes will not solve the problems that have beset the UK internal market.”

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed what she described as “far-reaching” proposals.

“I think that demonstrates, both in word and deed, that the EU side are living up to their commitments that they made to both business and civic leaders as well as political leaders,” Ms O’Neill added.

She also called for the Assembly to be recalled “to demonstrate its democratic support for the protocol and for the efforts of the EU to make it work more smoothly”.

The government said “intensive talks” should now follow. A spokesperson added:

“Significant changes which tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the protocol, including governance, must be made if we are to agree a durable settlement which commands support in Northern Ireland. We need to find a solution which all sides can get behind for the future, which safeguards the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and which puts the UK-EU relationship on a stronger footing.

“We are ready to work hard with this in mind.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin backed the EU’s proposals, saying they were “the obvious way forward and the obvious way out of the issues”.

Mr Martin added that the European Commission had “demonstrated imagination, innovation, and also a listening ear to the people who matter, the people in Northern Ireland who are on the ground dealing with these issues”.