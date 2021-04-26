Ex-NI Secretaries tell Boris Johnson to act on protocol violence

Former PSNI chief Orde also voices his concern

BEDLAM: Loyalists and republicans clash either side of the peace wall at Lanark Way in west Belfast

Four former secretaries of state and an ex-PSNI chief constable have voiced serious concern about loyalist violence and are calling on Boris Johnson to "step up" and take urgent action to regain the political initiative in Northern Ireland.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, they are implicitly critical of his government's approach to tackling the problems created by the protocol. They say that these will not be resolved by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis "engaging in periodic Zoom sessions whether in Belfast or from London".

Worried: Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Lord Hain

They warn that without "serious engagement" with local parties and communities, there is a very real risk that the situation could quickly "fall over" again in Northern Ireland. The cross-party letter is from former secretaries of state Lord Hain, Lord Mandelson, Lord Murphy and Shaun Woodward.

It has also been signed by ex-PSNI chief constable, Sir Hugh Orde; former Tory chairman and cabinet minister Chris Patten whose report on policing reform led to the PSNI's formation; retired Church of Ireland primate Lord Eames; the former chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Sir Patrick Cormack; and ex-Defence Secretary Lord Browne of Ladyton.

The nine signatories tell the Prime Minister: "With our long collective experience we are extremely worried that violent unrest on the streets of loyalist areas and at interfaces is a consequence of politics, both in Stormont and in Whitehall, failing the people of Northern Ireland.

"We stress that the peace process did not end with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. Indeed, after decades of horror and centuries of division and bitterness, it was only a beginning and, to take Northern Ireland forward, requires positive political momentum to be maintained.

"Tony Blair and Gordon Brown recognised that, as did John Major before them. They each took personal charge of the peace process, convening regular summits and being in constant touch with all the parties."

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Mandelson

They tell Mr Johnson that the recent street unrest "whether orchestrated by shadowy figures on social media or, in some instances, by loyalist paramilitaries - will not literally burn itself out over time".

They state: "While the violence is unacceptable, the fact is that there are grievances, real and perceived, within the broader unionist community and that cannot be ignored by the UK government. Politics must be made to work again and crucially politics must be seen to work again.

"There is a strong sense within loyalist and unionist communities that no one is listening to them, and that nobody in authority in Whitehall has been honest with them about the consequences of Brexit. The most immediate step is therefore for the government, at the highest level, to be seen to take an interest."

The nine men tell the Prime Minister that he must "as a matter of urgency" address the outworking of the protocol with Brussels.

"This will not be achieved by Lord Frost flying in for a dinner with EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and flying out again. Nor the Secretary of State engaging in periodic Zoom sessions, whether in Belfast or from London," they say.

"Serious engagement must be continuous, inclusive and be seen to be happening. And if, as is likely, there is no alternative to maintaining the protocol which it has legally agreed, then the government must be honest and say so while securing whatever mitigations it can negotiate with Brussels."

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shaun Woodward

The letter notes that the people of Northern Ireland were promised the "best of both worlds" by Mr Lewis and First Minister Arlene Foster who spoke about the opportunities and possibilities that post-Brexit arrangements would open up.

"Yet these have not transpired and, in respect of continuing trade with the rest of the UK, opportunities and possibilities have been reduced not increased," they say.

"The Prime Minister and the Secretary of State must urgently create the space for local politics to regain the initiative.

They need to engage directly with local parties and the broader community, and they need to listen and be seen to be listening, not intermittently as has been the case but continuously."

The letter calls for London to rebuild trust with Dublin "which has been badly damaged, and to breathe fresh life into the British-Irish intergovernmental process that is a key part of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement".

It says that the lesson of the past 50 years in Northern Ireland is that, without forward momentum, "things do not stand still, they fall over".

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Lord Murphy

The authors conclude: "It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that does not happen because there is nothing more dangerous than a political vacuum. Action is needed now."