Fermanagh and Omagh Council votes to ban importation of Italian bees

A council stung by the latest Brexit controversy has voted in favour of a ban on Italian bees — with one councillor claiming they would hate Northern Ireland's wet weather anyway.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council unanimously agreed to oppose the importation of Italian honeybees to Great Britain through Ireland, which could pose a serious risk to the native Irish Black Honeybee.

Kent beekeeper Patrick Murfet wants to import the young insects via Northern Ireland for his business and to help farmers pollinate their crops. He stands to lose nearly £100,000 if he is prevented from bringing them into England.

For decades bees have been imported to replenish stocks, strengthen breeding lines and as pollinators for fruit and honey farms. However, thanks to Brexit, only queens can be imported into Britain, not colonies or packs. But confusion remains over importing them here.

Independent councillor Emmet McAleer, who tabled the motion, said: “The importing of 15m Italian bees into Britain via Ireland poses a serious potential threat to hives, our native bee population and its future viability.

“The Ulster Beekeepers Association and Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association have both expressed serious concerns in relation to the small hive beetle, and to the potential threat posed to native Irish Black Honeybees.”

He called on the UK Government, and Stormont and Dáil ministers, to oppose the importation of Italian honeybee.

Ulster Unionist councillor John McClaughry, who has two hives of Irish Black Honeybees, stated: “We have seen the devastating effect of intrusive and alien species being introduced to our shores.

“This has to be stopped at every stage. The Irish Black [honeybee] is the most natural form of that type of bee.”

Independent councillor Bernice Swift, whose father-in-law has been an expert beekeeper for 30 years, said: “Any invasive species coming in could not bode well for us.

“There has been a warning, if the Italian pest arrives in Ireland, the economical and ecological consequences will be catastrophic.

“Our native Black Irish Bees are scarce, and they work only in showery weather.

“The Italian bee wouldn’t like our climate whatsoever, and would be flying away at the first sign of a cloud.”

With a united chamber buzzing with enthusiasm, the motion passed unanimously.