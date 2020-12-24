Foster and O'Neill welcome Brexit deal as other NI leaders warn of future consequences

SDLP leader says deal opens door to conversation on NI's future

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle.

Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Ministers have welcomed news that the UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal, heralding it as the "start of a new era".

Both Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill said a deal was the best result for Northern Ireland.

However other parties warned that there can be no good Brexit for Northern Ireland, with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood saying the deal opened the door for a conversation on the constitutional future.

The UUP lamented that Northern Ireland was just days away from the creation of an Irish Sea border.

It is understood the Executive will meet on Monday to discuss the trade deal.

A deal was reached on Christmas Eve after month of wrangling between the EU and UK Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a "good deal for the whole of Europe".

DUP leader Mrs Foster said the deal marked "the start of a new era in the relationship between the UK and the EU and in Northern Ireland we will want to maximise the opportunities the new arrangements provide for our local economy".

Her party played a key role in the Brexit process as part of their confidence and supply deal with former Prime Minister Theresa May's Government.

However the DUP has been criticised after the UK agreed to the Northern Ireland Protocol leading to the creation of a trade border in the Irish Sea.

"Given the Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol, a sensible trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union was always the most favourable outcome for Northern Ireland," Mrs Foster said.

"Moving forward, we will continue to work to seize the opportunities and address the challenges which arise from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.”

Sinn Fein deputy leader Ms O'Neill noted that her party opposed Brexit, but said it was in "no-one's interests to leave without a deal".

"This announcement is good news which will be welcomed across the whole island," she said.

Ms O'Neill said the Executive would now need to study the agreement to see what it means for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald also welcomed the deal, but said Ireland now needed to plan for a post-Brexit future.

She said there could be no good Brexit for Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland and the full effects were still unknown.

"This is not the end of the road. EU leaders have accepted the unique position of Ireland and have agreed that the north will automatically become part of the EU in the context of a United Ireland," Mrs McDonald said.

"So we need to start the planning and we need to start talking about a future beyond Brexit.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the conclusion of trade deal would not undo the damage caused by Brexit.

He said the "UK's Government’s failure to acknowledge the interests of people on this island, in sharp contrast with the approach of the Irish Government and the European Union, has opened a serious conversation about the future".

"It’s the job of people here now to work together to build a better future and face the stark reality that we are now entering a new phase in politics. And we must, together, ask ourselves what type of society we want and how do we build it," the Foyle MP said.

“The next phase of our politics must be about meeting the needs, hopes and ambitions of all our people. The changes our island now face are fundamental. It is time for a honest conversation, that begins with the truth that while the UK leaves one union, the future of another is called into question. "

Colum Eastwood

UUP leader Steve Aiken said there was little for Northern Ireland to celebrate "with the imposition of an Irish Sea border just days away".

"This deal at the 11th hour should not be spun as a success - in many ways it is the least worst option and possibly the worst of both worlds for Northern Ireland," he said.

“2021 will be a very difficult year and there should be a period of derogation for Northern Ireland for as long as possible included in the deal.”

Alliance Party Brexit spokesperson Dr Stephen Farry said Northern Ireland would face consequences and loss of opportunities no matter what was included in the deal.

“There is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit. All versions of Brexit will leave Northern Ireland in worse situation than before and will see the loss of a broad range of opportunities and benefits. These include the loss of freedom of movement and impact on the service economy,” the North Down MP said.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said the interests of the people of Northern Ireland are best served by European Union membership.

"This deal won't negate the dire consequences of Brexit. Prime Minister Johnson will bluff and bluster as usual but this deal is nothing to celebrate," the South Belfast MLA said.

Micheal Martin chatting to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said "from what we have heard today, I believe that it represents a good compromise and a balanced outcome", while Secretary of State Brandon Lewis tweeted "Boris Johnson has secured a historic deal with the EU that takes back control over our laws, borders, money, fish & trade, with a 0-tariff, 0-quota deal".

"2021 can be a time for globally outward & forward looking UK," he said.